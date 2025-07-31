AML3D Expands into European Market with UK-Based Distribution Deal

AML3D, an Australian metal 3D printing company, has signed a two-year, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Arc Additive, a Scotland-based supplier of large-scale wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) systems. The agreement appoints Arc as AML3D’s distribution partner across the UK and Europe. It follows AML3D’s late-2024 capital raise and AU$5 million investment to establish a European technology base.

The partnership supports the Australian firm’s plan to extend its WAAM production capabilities beyond its Technology Centre in Adelaide, Australia. This move is driven by strong demand signals from the UK defense sector, similar to those that facilitated AML3D’s expansion into the US. In the June 2025 quarter, the company signed an alloy testing contract with BAE Systems in the UK.

“We are seeing the same demand signals in Europe that are driving our phenomenal growth in the US across defense but also utilities and energy,” said AML3D CEO Sean Ebert. “We are very much looking to roll out our US playbook in Europe. That includes leveraging third-party distributors in Europe like Arc. It includes establishing a Technology Centre in Europe like we did at Stow, Ohio. It includes supporting the AUKUS defence partners like we are with our contract with BAE Systems in the UK.” He noted that while US expansion has drawn attention, the company has continued building opportunities in the UK, Australian, and European markets.

ARCEMY 2600 Small Edition 3D printer. Photo via AML3D.

Jamie Mincher, Managing Director at Arc Additive, described the collaboration as a step forward for industry in the region. “AML3D’s Arcemy platform is a brilliant example of industrial-scale innovation, and it’s been a pleasure working with their team,” he said. “We’re proud to support their entry into the UK market.”

Founded in 2014, the firm is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and specializes in producing large-format metal parts using its patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process. The company provides contract manufacturing from its Adelaide Technology Centre and also develops the Arcemy system, which incorporates Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies aligned with Industry 4.0 standards.

The Arc Additive agreement boosts regional distribution capacity to AML3D’s European strategy. With the BAE Systems contract already in place, the company is positioned to advance its presence across key markets by combining local partnerships with expanded manufacturing capabilities.

Arc Additive team. Photo via Arc Additive.

Resellers and Distribution Deals

In a move to integrate additive manufacturing into conventional machining environments, Formlabs, a US-based resin 3D printer manufacturer, partnered with global machine-tool builder DMG MORI. Under the agreement announced in late June, DMG MORI’s Technium subsidiary began reselling Formlabs’ stereolithography (SLA) systems across Japan, offering installation, training, and maintenance. The collaboration includes a demonstration showroom in Tokyo where customers can compare 3D printed jigs and fixtures with machined parts.

Elsewhere in the photopolymer segment, Axtra3D named Solid Technologies as a premium reseller of its Lumia HPS platform, which merges SLA and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies. Solid Technologies, a US-based integrator with over two decades of experience, will also provide integration and post-sales support, assisting customers in scaling from prototyping to production. The agreement aims to grow Axtra3D’s footprint in sectors including dental, aerospace, and consumer products by delivering faster, production-grade resin printing solutions.

Formlabs and DMG MORI team members during a visit to DMG MORI’s Tokyo facility. Photo via Formlabs.

