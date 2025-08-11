AML3D Expands European Reach with New Distributor DMFG Solutions GmbH

AML3D, an Australian metal 3D printing company, has appointed DMFG Solutions GmbH, a German technology and solution provider specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) of metal components using arc welding, as a second non-exclusive distribution partner in Europe. The two-year agreement complements AML3D’s existing European distribution arrangement with UK-based Arc Additive Limited, established on 28 July 2025. This expansion broadens AML3D’s presence across key European markets as part of its strategic growth plan.

“We are excited to see AML3D’s momentum continue to accelerate in Europe. The appointment of DMFG as a European distributor, so soon after signing the Arc Additive distribution deal that covered the UK and Europe, builds strong foundations for growth,” said AML3D CEO Sean Ebert.

ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 by AML3D. Image via AML3D.

European Market Growth Strategy

AML3D has identified demand signals in European markets that resemble those which supported its earlier expansion in the US. The company’s growth approach for Europe involves developing a third-party distribution network alongside a planned AU$5 million investment to establish a European technology center. The partnership with DMFG is intended to facilitate AML3D’s entry into key European defense and manufacturing sectors.

Ebert added, “our confidence in the European growth opportunity can be seen in our investment to build a European technology centre to service those markets. We are already working on a defence contract in the UK and the signals we are getting from key markets gives me increased confidence in AML3D’s potential to convert strong European demand into significant contract wins. I look forwarding to providing further updates on our European growth plans in the coming months and years.”

AML3D’s ARCEMY Production Cell. Photo via AML3D.

DMFG CEO Tobias Krümberg highlighted that large-scale AM technologies hold considerable growth potential in Europe, particularly within the defense and manufacturing sectors, where adoption remains limited. “DMFG is proud to partner with AML3D to accelerate the commercial deployment of WAAM technology across key European industrial markets. We believe that the combination of proven technology and a focused go-to-market strategy delivers compelling value for our customers across Europe.”

New Distribution Deals Expand Markets Across Additive Manufacturing Sector

Alongside AML3D Limited’s recent appointment of DMFG Solutions GmbH as a European distribution partner, other AM companies are also forging distribution agreements to broaden their market reach.

Formlabs, a US-based resin 3D printer manufacturer, partnered with global machine-tool builder DMG MORI. Under the agreement announced in late June, DMG MORI’s Technium subsidiary began reselling Formlabs’ stereolithography (SLA) systems across Japan, offering installation, training, and maintenance. The collaboration includes a demonstration showroom in Tokyo where customers can compare 3D printed jigs and fixtures with machined parts.

Elsewhere, Axtra3D named Solid Technologies as a premium reseller of its Lumia HPS platform, which merges SLA and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies. Solid Technologies, a US-based integrator with over two decades of experience, will also provide integration and post-sales support, assisting customers in scaling from prototyping to production. The agreement aims to grow Axtra3D’s footprint in sectors including dental, aerospace, and consumer products by delivering faster, production-grade resin printing solutions.

