AML3D Doubles US 3D Manufacturing Capacity with A$30M Capital Raise

AML3D Limited, an Australian technology firm specializing in metal additive manufacturing, has successfully completed a two-tranche institutional placement, raising approximately A$30 million. The capital infusion will result in the issuance of around 157.9 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.19 per share. The placement attracted strong interest from existing shareholders and new institutional investors, with demand surpassing the company’s initial fundraising goals.

The funds will primarily be used to more than double the manufacturing capacity at AML3D’s US Technology Centre in Stowe, Ohio. An investment of approximately A$12 million will support this expansion, enabling the company to meet the anticipated surge in demand from the US Department of Defense. This follows the awarding of a US$951 million contract to Blue Forge Alliance (BFA), a nonprofit organization focused on strengthening the US Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB).

“This successful equity placement marks another significant milestone for AML3D with investor demand being extremely strong,” said Sean Ebert, AML3D’s Managing Director. “We are now in an excellent position to continue to rapidly advance our US expansion from Ohio, to take advantage of the demand from the US Department of Defense, whilst exploring the European markets by leveraging the backdrop of AUKUS.”

Typical ARCEMY metal 3D printing system. Photo via AML3D.

AML3D has already supplied six of its ARCEMY® metal 3D printing systems and fulfilled several alloy testing and component contracts under an open-ended Manufacturing License Agreement with BFA. The company expects that a significant portion of the recent US$951 million award will be directed towards accelerating the adoption of advanced additive manufacturing technologies within the SIB.

Pete Goumas, President of US Operations at AML3D, commented, “In a little over a year, we’ve established a state-of-the-art technology center and manufacturing facility in Ohio, while continuing to win new contracts. Our US team is fully prepared to rapidly expand our operations and personnel to meet this new and potentially significant demand for our technology.”

Beyond the US expansion, AML3D plans to invest approximately A$5 million to explore opportunities in the UK and European markets. The company intends to establish a location equipped with one ARCEMY® system to serve as a production and demonstration site. This move aims to capitalize on similar demand signals experienced during its entry into the US market and to leverage opportunities arising from the AUKUS security pact.

The firm will allocate up to A$3 million towards research and development to advance its software and technology. This investment aims to maintain the company’s competitive edge in the additive manufacturing sector and expand the range of applications for its technology to support the US and global defense industries.

“The completion of this A$30 million capital raising provides AML3D with the funds to scale up our US operations to maximize this opportunity,” Ebert stated. “Investing in our software and technology will help us maintain our market-leading position in additive manufacturing, drive growth, and create value for our shareholders.”

ARCEMY 2600 Small Edition 3D printer. Photo via AML3D.

Scaling Up Amid Industry Growth

Recent developments in the additive manufacturing industry reflect a trend toward scaling production capabilities to meet specialized demands. Spectroplast, a Swiss company specializing in silicone 3D printing, recently completed a Series A financing round to expand its patented silicone materials into new industries. By developing materials specifically for additive manufacturing, Spectroplast addresses the rising need for customized solutions in sectors such as medical technology, robotics, and consumer electronics.

Similarly, Luxembourg-based AM 4 AM, a supplier of 3D printable metal powders, raised €1.3 million in seed funding to scale production of high-performance materials. Utilizing proprietary cold plasma technology, the company aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and advanced metal powders in the additive manufacturing sector. Their flagship product, HiperAL, is one of the strongest aluminum alloys available, targeting applications in aerospace, automotive, and space industries.

A 3D printed silicone prosthetic hand. Photo via Spectroplast.

