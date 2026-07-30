AML3D carries A$16.8 million in orders into FY2027 as US Navy demand drives expansion

AML3D, an Australian manufacturer of wire additive manufacturing systems, is carrying A$16.8 million of orders into its 2027 financial year after its order book peaked at A$29 million during FY2026.

The company received A$20 million in new orders during the year, adding to the A$9 million held at the start of FY2026. AML3D said the performance was driven mainly by its US Scale Up strategy, with demand from the US Navy Maritime Industrial Base continuing to convert into orders.

Customer receipts reached A$3.5 million during the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This brought total FY2026 receipts to A$10.4 million, approximately 20% higher than the previous financial year. AML3D also reported an estimated global sales pipeline of A$78 million at the end of the quarter.

ARCEMY X printer. Photo via AML3D.

ARCEMY systems enter operation at US defense suppliers

AML3D completed final commissioning of two ARCEMY X systems at Newport News Shipbuilding during the quarter. The systems, valued at approximately A$4.1 million, are the first installations within a planned six-machine fleet.

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, placed an initial A$4.5 million order for two ARCEMY X systems in October 2025. It followed this with an A$9.9 million order for four additional machines in March 2026. AML3D expects to deliver the remaining four systems in early 2027.

The company also brought its first portable ARCEMY system into operation at the US Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia. Operated by naval shipbuilder Austal USA, the facility now has access to three ARCEMY systems.

Valued at approximately A$1.1 million, the portable machine is installed inside a shipping container. This allows it to be relocated or redeployed where additional wire additive manufacturing capacity is required.

A further ARCEMY X system, valued at around A$1.6 million, entered operation at FasTech, a US supplier serving the defense, aerospace and energy sectors.

AML3D began work on a $2.6 million order for five replacement components for the US Navy submarine fleet. The 10-month program covers non-safety-critical parts that are no longer available from their original manufacturers.

AML3D said this is its second order covering out-of-production replacement components for the submarine fleet. The company is also producing material qualification prints for additional defense and commercial manufacturing applications.

ARCEMY X systems installed at Newport News Shipbuilding. Photo via AML3D.

US manufacturing capacity set to double

AML3D is investing A$12 million to double the additive manufacturing capacity of its US Technology Center in Stow, Ohio.

An initial A$1.5 million was invested during the June quarter. The expansion is intended to provide capacity for additional ARCEMY system production, contract manufacturing and qualification programs linked to the US Navy supply chain.

The company also appointed recently retired US Navy Rear Admiral David Goggins as an advisor to its US board. Goggins previously worked on the design, construction and sustainment of nuclear-powered submarines and served as Special Assistant for the AUKUS defence partnership.

He joins former US Navy Director of Additive Manufacturing Larissa Smith, who became an AML3D advisor earlier in 2026. Their role will include developing relationships with prime naval suppliers and supporting wider adoption of ARCEMY systems within the US defense industrial base.

European expansion under consideration

AML3D is currently running an A$1.2 million material feasibility and test-block program for BAE Systems in the UK. It is also manufacturing components for an unnamed UK defense prime contractor.

The company said negotiations could lead to its first European ARCEMY system contract in the short to medium term. An initial installation is expected to be located in the UK. The company has reserved A$5 million to establish a European Technology Center. A contract with a UK defense supplier would likely trigger the establishment of the facility.

AML3D’s Adelaide operation is supporting the BAE Systems program while continuing research and development work. This includes the A$2.24 million ARCEMY Increase Deposition Rates project, which is intended to improve the productivity of the company’s wire additive manufacturing technology.

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Feature image shows ARCEMY X printer. Photo via AML3D.