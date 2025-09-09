AML3D 2025 Annual Report shows US Navy contracts and more

AML3D Limited (ASX: AL3), an Australian company specializing in large-scale metal 3D printing through its proprietary Wire-arc Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process, reported a year of record backlog, expanded defence partnerships, and new overseas initiatives in its 2025 annual report. A new technology centre in Ohio became operational in December 2024 and officially opened in June 2025, while a U.S. Navy Letter of Intent projected demand for 100 additive manufacturing systems and up to 1,600 components by 2030. AML3D also entered the UK defence sector with its first contract and continued support for Australian naval programs.

Revenue for the year ended 30 June 2025 reached $7.39 million, compared with $7.32 million a year earlier. Gross profit climbed to $5.05 million, lifting margins to 68 percent from 63 percent. Revenue composition included 48 percent from ARCEMY systems, 40 percent from contract printing, and the remainder from licensing and service agreements. Net loss after tax widened to $7.40 million from $4.17 million in 2024, as overheads increased by $3.9 million, including $2.06 million to establish the U.S. facility and $1.29 million in staffing costs linked to an expanded software team. EBITDA showed a loss of $6.54 million versus $3.31 million a year earlier. Cash receipts totaled $8.67 million, while net operating outflows stood at $2.89 million. Capital additions of $2.09 million supported research programs and the U.S. expansion. Cash reserves at year’s end were $30.40 million, strengthened by a $28.03 million placement completed in December 2024. Orders in backlog exceeded $9 million for fiscal 2026 delivery.

Cover of AML3D’s 2025 Annual Report. Image via AML3D.

US Navy contracts and industrial orders

The U.S. Department of the Navy’s July 2025 Letter of Intent identified ARCEMY technology as pivotal to the Maritime Industrial Base, projecting 400 components in 2026 and growth to 1,600 by 2030. To meet this demand, AML3D committed $12 million to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity.

Major defence projects in fiscal 2025 included delivery of the largest custom ARCEMY system at the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, through shipbuilder Austal USA in April. Cogitic Corporation, a supplier to the submarine program, completed commissioning of a large ARCEMY X system in August 2024. Laser Welding Solutions, another Navy supplier, converted a leased ARCEMY 2600 into a $1.1 million purchase in July 2024.

Beyond defence, the Stow, Ohio facility secured its first major commercial contract in December 2024, a $2.27 million ARCEMY X order from the Tennessee Valley Authority, the country’s largest public utility. Post year-end in July 2025, Austal USA ordered a $1.2 million portable system pre-mounted in a shipping container, reducing installation time from two to three weeks down to two to three days.

AML3D also delivered copper-nickel tailpiece components in January 2025 for the Virginia-class nuclear submarine program, completing production in under five weeks compared with 17 months for traditional methods.

Grand opening of AML3D USA Inc. in Stow, Ohio. Photo via AML3D.

Partnerships and international expansion

BlueForge Alliance, a U.S. non-profit integrator for the submarine industrial base, signed an open-ended manufacturing license agreement with AML3D in September 2024. The partnership is linked to BlueForge’s US$980 million prime contract with Naval Sea Systems Command to expand shipbuilding and supply chain resilience, including additive manufacturing. The agreement extends AML3D’s opportunities into surface ships, munitions, and missile programs.

In Europe, AML3D entered the UK defence sector in April 2025 with an A$0.83 million contract to provide 8.5 tonnes of nickel aluminium bronze feedstock for a feasibility program with BAE Systems. A two-year distribution partnership with Arc Additive Limited, signed in July 2025, will support sales across the UK and Europe. Plans call for a $5 million European technology centre to anchor regional expansion.

Australian operations also advanced during the year. AML3D’s Adelaide facility continued supplying prototype parts for BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s Hunter-class frigates and the Defence Science and Technology Group. In addition, Century Engineering received an upgrade of an existing robotic welding system into a modern ARCEMY unit to serve defence, mining, power, and water sectors.

Pheobe Greentree, Professor Emily Hilder, Rob Lehman, Brad Coulter and Whitney Jones at D’Day USA Defence Industry Dialogue 2024. Photo via AML3D.

Technology development and certifications

Research and development spending increased 83 percent to $1.07 million. The Increase Deposition Rates project, valued at $2.24 million and supported by a $1.12 million South Australian government grant, advanced work on a multi-robot, twin-wire system designed to print larger parts at higher speeds with reduced waste and energy use. AML3D retained aerospace and marine certifications, including AS9100D quality management, DNV additive manufacturing accreditation, and wire-arc certification from Lloyd’s Register. These approvals provide access to about two-thirds of the global market for class-certified marine components.

Board changes included the appointment of Frederick J. Stefany, former U.S. Navy program manager for the Maritime Industrial Base, to the board of AML3D USA in June 2025. Pete Goumas, president of AML3D USA, joined as executive director at the same time, bringing additional defence procurement expertise to the leadership team.

Management reported that AML3D enters fiscal 2026 in a robust position, with $30 million in cash reserves and a global manufacturing network spanning the U.S., Australia, and planned European operations. Expansion in the U.S. defence sector remains the primary growth driver, while UK and European initiatives are expected to replicate this trajectory. Diversification into aerospace, utilities, oil and gas, and marine markets is also anticipated. Research and development are expected to maintain a technology lead as demand scales across multiple industries.

AML3D USA exhibiting at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024. Photo via AML3D.

