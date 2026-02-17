AMIS launches Runtime software for industrial additive manufacturing automation

AMIS, a developer of additive manufacturing workflow software and part of Hybrid Software Group, has launched AMIS Runtime, an automation and scripting engine designed to execute full build preparation workflows without manual intervention. Runtime automates part import, nesting, slicing, and export across SLS, MJF, Binder Jetting, and Material Jetting systems. AMIS states that Runtime is the first software platform to offer fully autonomous, continuously re-nested build preparation, which the company says is not available in other additive manufacturing tools.

The automation engine was deployed at two industrial production sites prior to public release. Early adopters operated the system in production environments and provided feedback focused on high-volume batch management and repetitive workflow bottlenecks. That testing phase influenced prioritisation of programmable nesting logic, automated multi-format slicing, metadata handling, and batch recovery following partial print failures.

Build preparation in powder bed additive manufacturing environments involves repeated tasks such as file import, metadata correction, nesting configuration, slicing setup, and export formatting. Runtime provides programmatic control over these stages through a Node.js API connected to AMIS Pro, the company’s build preparation platform. Users can define nesting behaviour based on geometry type, size class, shell density, metadata flags, or business rules. Separate optimisation strategies can therefore be assigned to different part categories within the same workflow.

Fully Automated Nested Batch View. Image via AMIS.

Continuous re-nesting allows an unprinted batch to be regenerated automatically when new parts enter the queue or when production priorities change. Parts and batches behave as a virtual inventory, enabling recalculation of builds as long as printing has not started. AMIS states this mechanism supports just-in-time build preparation without manual rebuilds.

“Build preparation drives both quality and economics in additive manufacturing,” said Kris Binon, Managing Director at AMIS. “By automating this step, AMIS Runtime helps users achieve better density, fewer errors, and smoother workflows — and that translates directly into lower cost per part and more predictable production. Early adopters already see the difference in day-to-day operations.”

Execution log from AMIS Runtime. Image via AMIS.

Industrial partners participating in the early deployment automated multi-format slicing in TIFF, CLI, SLI, and 3MF. Additional automated workflows included density-driven SLS nesting, automated part numbering and metadata pipelines, daily import-to-export sequences, and batch recovery following interrupted prints. In multi-fleet production environments, one script can generate multiple slice formats to support different machine types simultaneously, including SLS, MJF, Material Jetting, and Binder Jetting systems.

Technical capabilities include batch creation, resizing, saving, and recovery; rule-driven Q*Nest density optimisation; height-limited nesting; part-specific placement logic; shelling and lattice parameter control; automated import and repair of STEP, STL, and 3MF files; slicing output in TIFF, SVG, CLI, SLI, and 3MF formats; and export of structured part lists in CSV or JSON. Runtime also supports integration between AMIS Pro and external systems such as MES, ERP, dashboards, and in-house production tools through its programmable interface.

AMIS Runtime is available immediately under subscription pricing. A monthly license is priced at €499 per user, while an annual subscription reduces the rate to €399 per license per month. Software downloads are available via the company’s website.

AMIS Runtime provides programmatic control over build preparation through a Node.js API connected to AMIS Pro. Image via AMIS.

AM workflow systems shift toward automation at the execution layer

Efforts to industrialize additive manufacturing have increasingly focused on digital traceability and cross-system integration. Under the Continuous Hardware Ops (CHOPS) framework, Authentise, a manufacturing workflow software provider, and Kform, a defense-focused engineering firm, introduced Project DDNA to embed decision history and engineering rationale into a persistent digital thread spanning design, manufacturing, and quality systems. Already deployed within U.S. Department of War programs, the architecture integrates model-based systems engineering, CAD, MES, PLM, and ERP environments while generating machine-readable, audit-ready outputs. In one deployment supporting aerodynamic blade production for the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex wind tunnel, the system captured over 100 technical discussions and 140 documents across more than 50 subcontractors. Large language models processed this data to identify six technical risk areas, including three not previously detected. While CHOPS addresses lifecycle traceability and contextual continuity, build generation itself remains dependent on configurable execution tools.

Production-scale interoperability has also expanded at the platform orchestration level. Materialise, a Belgian additive manufacturing software and services company, recently extended its CO-AM ecosystem with modular automation engines and open build processor frameworks designed to coordinate heterogeneous machine fleets. The Leuven-based firm’s CO-AM Brix enables low-code workflow automation using more than 800 algorithms drawn from its SDK suites, while its Next-Generation Build Processor framework supports OEM and custom processor configurations across multiple environments. Collaboration with the Leading Minds consortium introduced an open domain model aligned with ISO/ASTM 529xx, 3MF, OPC UA, and QIF standards to standardize shared manufacturing entities. These developments improve interoperability and production control across facilities. However, programmable, continuously re-nested build preparation at the batch-execution level represents a narrower automation layer within that broader ecosystem.

CO-AM Brix allows test and develop the most effective manufacturing strategies. Image via Materialise.

