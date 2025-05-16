AMETEK to Acquire FARO Technologies in $920 Million All-Cash Deal

AMETEK, provider of industrial technology solutions, and FARO Technologies, a specialist in 3D measurement and imaging solutions, have entered into a definitive agreement under which AMETEK will acquire all outstanding shares of FARO for $44 per share in cash. The purchase price reflects a 40% premium over FARO’s closing share price on May 5, 2025, and values the company at approximately $920 million. The boards of directors for both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

“FARO is an outstanding acquisition for AMETEK and an excellent strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies division,” comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “FARO’s differentiated 3D metrology and imaging solutions expand our presence in attractive growth markets. Its strong brand, global customer base, employees and technology capabilities complement our existing Creaform business and provide compelling opportunities for growth and margin expansion.”

AMETEK is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo via AMETEK.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of FARO shareholders. Completion is expected in the second half of 2025.

About FARO Technologies

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, FARO Technologies provides a broad range of 3D measurement and imaging technologies. Its product portfolio includes portable measurement arms, laser scanners, trackers, specialized software, and comprehensive service offerings. Serving a diverse set of industries such as aerospace and defense, FARO generates approximately $340 million in annual revenue.

“We are excited to join AMETEK and become part of its portfolio of industry-leading technology businesses,” said Peter Lau, President, CEO, and Director of FARO Technologies. “AMETEK’s global scale, operational excellence, and dedication to innovation will help us accelerate our growth and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide.”

FARO Blink Imaging Laser Scanner. Image via FARO Technologies.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

AMETEK and FARO Technologies are not the only companies executing mergers and acquisitions in additive manufacturing. This month Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, has finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

The existing management team will remain in place, with CEO Paolo Calefati continuing to lead the company. Plans are already underway to open a new production facility and expand R&D operations in Turin, Italy.

In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO. droive

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

Featured image shows FARO Blink Imaging Laser Scanner. Image via FARO Technologies.