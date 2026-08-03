Defense

 America Makes selects 25 suppliers for $10.5M metal AM qualification program

The America Makes facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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