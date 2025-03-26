America Makes launches $1.1M Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability project to strengthen U.S. UK defense collaboration

Based in Youngstown, OH, America Makes, the United States national accelerator for additive manufacturing operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), have announced a new open project call under the Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) Program, with $1.1 million in funding from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)).

This initiative aims to establish additive manufacturing (AM) equivalency and interoperability between the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) supply chains. It will specifically focus on laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) for producing critical parts. The project will also identify barriers to allied interoperability and help shape international qualification standards.

Strengthening international additive manufacturing standards

Additive manufacturing, as it relates to modern manufacturing strategies, offers benefits such as on-demand production, shorter lead times, energy efficiency, and the ability to manufacture complex, customized parts. These advantages serve both new defense acquisitions and sustainment of legacy systems.



The U.S. and the UK face shared challenges in adopting AM, including process qualification and certification, intellectual property rights, secure data transmission, and supply chain integration. This initiative, in alignment with the UK Advanced Manufacturing Strategy and the U.S. Regional Sustainment Framework (RSF), aims to overcome these hurdles and build a resilient and globally connected Defense Industrial Base adaptable to complex logistical demands. The 2025 Additive Manufacturing Executive Survey, where executives are asked about current industry trends for 3D printing, ranked “qualification and certification” as the top challenge facing the sector. The survey also highlighted increased focus on defense, aerospace, and international collaboration as drivers of future growth.

However, the scalability of AM depends heavily on machine availability and qualification of processes and materials. As such, collaborative, cross-border frameworks are increasingly critical. The AAMI Program builds on recent momentum around distributed manufacturing and aims to tackle one of AM’s biggest challenges: qualification for consistent, repeatable performance.

“The current defense sustainment model relies on legacy materials and processes insufficient for today’s complex operational challenges. This project allows participants to propose a structured framework for additive manufacturing supplier qualification, emphasizing performance-based approaches for consistent part production among allied nations,” said Ben DiMarco, Technology Transition Director at America Makes

The America Makes building in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.

A unified vision for distributed, qualified production

The U.S. and UK face common challenges in scaling additive manufacturing, including, process qualification and certification, secure data sharing and intellectual property protections and supply chain integration and readiness. The AAMI Program aligns with both the UK’s Advanced Manufacturing Strategy and the U.S. Regional Sustainment Framework (RSF). By demonstrating interoperability and alignment in L-PBF processes, the project will support a more resilient and globally connected defense industrial base.

“By demonstrating AM equivalency and interoperability between the U.S. and U.K., we are advancing qualification methodologies for laser powder bed fusion while accelerating real-world implementation of these capabilities,” added DiMarco. “This initiative highlights the power of collaboration in overcoming technical, regulatory, and supply chain challenges, ensuring AM delivers tangible benefits to the warfighter and allied defense operations.”

The AAMI Program is part of a broader wave of investment and collaboration in U.S. additive manufacturing. Earlier this month, America Makes announced $2.1 million in funding across four new project calls designed to tackle key gaps in workforce development, machine qualification, and post-processing.

The America Makes Logo.

International collaboration, hybrid manufacturing platforms and ecosystems.

AM interoperability goals are echoed in ongoing collaborations between leading software providers and manufacturers working to build integrated additive manufacturing ecosystems. One example is the partnership between ADDiTEC, based in the USA, and Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW), India’s largest CNC manufacturer, which led to the development of a new Hybrid Additive Manufacturing platform that combines additive and subtractive processes. Meanwhile, the universal machine technology interface (umati) initiative, originally developed to standardize connectivity for machine tools, has been expanded to cover the entire mechanical and plant engineering industry, including additive manufacturing. Spearheaded by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association (VDW) in collaboration with the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), umati is based on the OPC UA framework and aims to create a universal communication interface that enables seamless integration between machines, systems, and software.



One of the main topics during last year’s Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense (AMAA) conference was the expansion of additive manufacturing in the defense and aerospace sectors, with a focus on qualified part production, digital inventory sharing, and the sustainment of legacy systems. Paul Bates (ASTM International) called for a streamlined qualification process and better-aligned standards to accelerate AM adoption in these sectors. Solutions focused on collaboration and standardization were proposed in response to geopolitical tensions, which are increasingly affecting AM material lead times. For example, the U.S. Navy deployed advanced 3D printing systems to address supply chain challenges implementing the XSPEE3D cold spray 3D printer from Australian manufacturer SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system to enable rapid production of essential metal components.

Also discussed was the emergence of cross-border military collaborations aimed at enabling distributed manufacturing at scale, backed by new funding streams and research into secure, certifiable workflows.

Regulatory hurdles, such as outdated aviation specifications and rising compliance costs, were likewise cited as barriers requiring coordinated action across industry and government.



