America Makes and NCDMM Launch AACAMS Project Call to Advance CFAM for Defense

National additive manufacturing accelerator America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) have announced a new open project call, funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, with total funding of $450,000.

The initiative, Affordable and Agile Composite Additive Manufactured Structures (AACAMS), is intended to develop comprehensive roadmaps and reports to guide Department of Defense (DoD) and industry investment in advancing and scaling continuous fiber additive manufacturing (CFAM). The study will evaluate the current CFAM landscape, identify technology gaps, and outline the capabilities integrators must mature before deploying CFAM in production. One award is anticipated.

America Makes booth at RAPID + TCT 2024. Photo via America Makes.

Scaling Continuous Fiber Additive Manufacturing

The DoD has prioritized CFAM for its ability to produce strong, lightweight components by combining plastics with long fibers such as carbon or fiberglass. When fully developed, CFAM offers a flexible and adaptable fabrication process capable of rapidly transitioning production across various part types as designs progress from concept to fielding. For the purposes of this roadmap study, CFAM encompasses any process that deposits an unbroken fiber and polymer matrix into a 3D part, including layer-by-layer deposition, deposition onto a 3D surface, or freeform fabrication.

“Today’s warfighter faces a dynamic landscape that demands increased speed, agility, and acute precision to effectively compete,” said John Martin, Additive Manufacturing Research Director at America Makes. “This project serves as an opportunity to advance AM through a strategic roadmap to integrate AM technologies into production, accelerating defense resilience and the warfighter’s advantage. As an Institute, we are honored to lead projects like AACAMS that not only validate the transformative potential of AM but also afford the warfighter a decisive edge.”

The project kickoff webinar is scheduled for September 4, 2025 (registration required). Questions regarding scope or approach are due by September 11, 2025. The membership eligibility deadline is October 17, 2025, and full proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on October 28, 2025. Awards are expected to be announced on November 28, 2025.

The CEAD CFAM Prime additive manufacturing system. Photo via Gijs Lokker.

Past America Makes Initiatives and Broader Impact

America Makes and NCDMM have a strong track record of supporting the Department of Defense in advancing AM capabilities.

In August, America Makes and the NCDMM opened a $1.7 million funding call to expand the pool of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)–qualified AM suppliers. Backed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech), the Joint Additive Qualification for Sustainment – Supplier Qualification (JAQS-SQ) – Group 1 program will issue up to five awards, each capped at $340,000 in federal funding. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. ET on October 2, 2025, with award notifications expected on November 10.

Earlier in May, America Makes launched a new project called Quality Test and Inspection Methods Expediency (QTIME), offering up to $5 million in funding to advance non-destructive inspection (NDI) technologies for AM. Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office, the initiative seeks to enhance inspection methods for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) processes.

Registrations are now open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy on September 17th. Reserve your free ticket now! The call for speakers is also open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility on October 1!

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows The CEAD CFAM Prime additive manufacturing system. Photo via Gijs Lokker.