America Makes and NCDMM Announce $920K Call to Advance Metal AM for Defense 

America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) have announced a new project call valued at $920,000. Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech), the initiative—High Priority Open Topics for Additive Manufacturing (AM)—aims to advance AM repair techniques for sustainment and drive innovations in beam shaping.

According to a press release, the project will investigate metal AM repair methods utilizing technologies such as directed energy deposition (DED) and cold spray, while the beam shaping effort will center on laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). The overarching goal is to improve manufacturing technologies by reducing costs, accelerating production, and strengthening industrial capabilities for defense applications. Two awards are expected—one for each focus area.

The project call was developed through the efforts of the America Makes Roadmap Advisory Group (RMAG) and its five working groups—Design, Process, Material, Value Chain, and AM Genome. Over a two-month period, these groups collaborated to generate and prioritize project topics, which were then presented to the Department of Defense’s Joint Additive Manufacturing Working Group (JAMWG). JAMWG selected the final focus areas based on their alignment with national defense and industrial priorities.

Visit to the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center (AMAC). Photo via America Makes.

High Priority Open Topics in AM Project Call

The first topic area, AM Repairs for Sustainment, seeks to enhance repair and surface engineering capabilities through the development and demonstration of qualified techniques, materials, and technologies applicable to essential components in defense and industry. Key goals include validating mechanical performance, ensuring process quality, and assessing economic feasibility. Stakeholder engagement will play a role in defining qualification pathways, addressing risks, and accelerating technology transition.

The second topic, Beam Shaping, focuses on creating consistent and certifiable printing processes to support future material qualification and standards for high-performance applications. This includes developing process parameters, characterizing materials, and documenting process control, while considering post-processing and implementation challenges. Stakeholder collaboration will also be necessary to determine qualification requirements and demonstrate the practical value of beam shaping in real-world scenarios.

Digital render of a hypersonic missile. Image via the Ministry of Defence.

“Through precise material deposition and ongoing research into standards for qualification and certification, AM repair is becoming a reliable, certifiable solution for high-performance applications. At the same time, innovations like beam shaping in laser powder bed fusion are pushing the boundaries of print quality and efficiency, reducing defects, improving material performance, and enabling the use of more challenging materials. Together, these advancements are strengthening sustainment strategies and accelerating the broader adoption of AM across defense and industry,” said John Martin, AM Research Director at America Makes.

The project call officially launches on May 20, 2025. A kickoff webinar will take place on May 27, with registration required. The deadline to establish membership eligibility is July 2, and final proposals must be submitted on July 15. The announcement of anticipated awards is expected on August 15, 2025.

America Makes’ Previous Project Calls

In May, America Makes launched a new project called Quality Test and Inspection Methods Expediency (QTIME), offering up to $5 million in funding to advance non-destructive inspection (NDI) technologies for additive manufacturing (AM). Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office, the initiative seeks to enhance inspection methods for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) processes.

In 2023, America Makes collaborated with OSD ManTech and Manufacturing Innovation Institutes for the DoD Point of Need Manufacturing challenge project call. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) provided up to $1.5 million for projects aligned with the MII Point of Need Challenge. Managed by America Makes, the initiative focused on dual-use applications for DoD and domestic manufacturing needs.

Featured image shows visit to the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center (AMAC). Photo via America Makes.