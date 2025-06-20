Ameresco Partners with U.S. Army for 3D Printed Energy Efficiency Upgrade at Detroit Arsenal

Ameresco, energy solutions provider, has partnered with the U.S. Army’s Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan, to launch one of the US Department of Defense’s first large-scale projects employing advanced 3D printing technology. Utilizing the Cellular Fabrication (C-Fab) process by advanced 3D printing platform Branch Technology, the project will design and manufacture customized insulation panels to enhance the building’s exterior.

This initiative aims to showcase the potential of 3D printing for large-scale energy efficiency upgrades and establish a replicable model for retrofitting military and federal facilities. The project is part of the Department of Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP).

U.S. Army’s Detroit Arsenal. Photo via US Army.

Joint Effort to Advance Energy Efficiency

Ameresco is working alongside Branch Technology and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to design and install a customized, energy-efficient cladding system produced with the C-Fab process. This method uses 3D printing to digitally scan, design, and fabricate insulation panels, offering a precise and cost-effective solution that improves the energy performance of the building’s exterior.

Spanning approximately 6,250 square feet of the Detroit Arsenal’s exterior, the project aims to boost energy efficiency by nearly 50%. This project is expected to generate significant energy savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, supporting the Department of Defense’s wider sustainability and resilience goals. As a key component of this pilot, NREL will build a 300-square-foot mockup at its Colorado research facility to evaluate the system’s energy performance and cost-effectiveness.

“Partnering with the U.S. Army as they push the envelope on sustainable innovation is inspiring,” said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco. “This pilot project isn’t just about lowering energy costs; it’s about rethinking how we approach building retrofits across large institutions. Using 3D printing to bring energy efficiency to Detroit Arsenal is a bold step, and we’re proud to be part of the Army’s journey toward a greener future.”

Two of three newly opened 3D printed barracks at Fort Bliss. Photo via U.S. Army.

Construction 3D Printing for Military

In February, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) introduced its first 3D printed barracks at Fort Bliss, home to the 1st Armored Division. Designed to meet the DoD’s updated Unified Facilities Criteria, which now includes standards for additive manufacturing, the project was led by Texas-based construction 3D printing company ICON. Each building spans 5,700 square feet, with plans announced in 2022 and development starting last year.

Elsewhere in 2023, the Indian Army completed its first 3D printed dwelling unit in Ahmedabad Cantonment, designed to be disaster-resistant and compliant with Zone-3 earthquake specifications and green building standards. Built by the Military Engineering Services (MES) in aliance with Gujarat-based MiCoB Pvt Ltd, the 71-square-meter structure, including garage space, was constructed using 3D Rapid Construction Technology.

The process involved printing walls, slabs, and the foundation, reducing the construction time to 12 weeks. At the time of this announcement, it was revealed that the army was also testing 3D printed precast defenses and overhead protection structures, including in Ladakh, for potential operational deployment.

The Indian Army’s Military Engineering Services’ 3D printed houses. Photo via Asian News International.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows U.S. Army’s Detroit Arsenal. Photo via US Army.