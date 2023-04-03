Amentum secures $4.6B contract from US Air Force to modernize supply chain and procurement

US based government and commercial services contractor Amentum has been awarded a $4.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Air Force (USAF) Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate.

The Parts and Repairs Ordering System VI (PROS VI) contract will see the firm, which currently employs over 44,000 people, deliver “commercial buying solutions” for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The tri-service capable contract began on March 1 this year, and includes one five-year base period plus an additional five one-year option periods.

As part of their offering, Amentum will leverage its 3D scanning and additive manufacturing systems, along with other technologies such as reverse engineering, robotic process automation (RPA) and other automated best-value decision tools. These technologies will be utilized to modernize logistics systems, combat obsolescence, and deliver cost efficiencies to over 105 foreign partner companies.

“Amentum’s decades-long experience in procurement makes us the best partner to the USAF on the Parts and Repairs Ordering System VI (PROS VI) contract,” commented Critical Missions Business Group President Dr. Karl Spinnenweber. “We plan to leverage our substantial supply chain experience, extensive supplier relationships and advanced automation technologies to satisfy the parts and repair challenges associated with the broad range of aging FMS platforms.”

USAF Contracting Officer Michael Logue and Program Manager Ben Walters added that they are “proud to have led the source selection and design of a contract that delivers best value to the customer, not just today but for the next ten years.” Logue and Walters expressed their confidence in the deal’s ability to “provide difficult to support parts and combat obsolescence while providing transparency and communication to the foreign partners throughout the lifecycle of support,” and affirmed their commitment “to the success of this effort and to delivering the best possible support to our foreign partners around the world.”

Airmen wait to board a cargo aircraft. Photo via U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo.

Further details of the contract

As part of the “commercial buying solutions” offered in this contract, Amentum will provide supply, maintenance, and task orders to Air Force, Navy, and Army FMS customers. Through a customized variant of Amentum’s SupplyTrac™ tool, the firm will offer advanced features in real-time transportation tracking, RPA, and an automated best-value decision tool. Furthermore, custom metrics management, client-accessible dashboards, security features and ties to multiple government information technology systems will also be incorporated as part of Amentum’s PROS VI Contractor Technology Solution offering.

Additionally, the firm will look to optimize the process of improving and replacing obsolete parts, by providing testing, engineering, and prototyping capabilities. To achieve this, Amentum has partnered with Brighton-Cromwell, Platform Aerospace, Wencor and the Naval Air Warfare Center’s AIRworks team, who will offer capabilities in full-service reverse engineering, first article testing and Parts Manufacturing Approval.

Partnerships have also been secured with additional organizations who will provide advanced technologies in 3D scanning, additive manufacturing and materials. It is hoped that access to this suite of technology will help to increase fill and conversion rates, particularly on challenging obsolescence challenges.

Amentum’s other US military contracts

This is by no means the first US military contract secured by Amentum, the firm having already received extensive funding to modernize other aspects of the US’s primary fighting forces.

In February, Amentum was awarded a $487 million remote maintenance and distribution center contract by the US Army to modernize the US military’s logistics for equipment it donates and sends overseas. As part of the contract, which consists of a base year and four additional one-year options, Amentum will leverage advanced predictive analytics, tools, and technology. It is claimed that these assets will facilitate improved performance through rapid response methods and operational forecasts, offering sustainable logistics on a complex set of vehicles, assets, radars, gear, and ground support equipment.

At the time, an Amentum spokesperson commented that the company was looking forwards to “providing leading sustainment solutions in support of our nation and its allies in various challenging missions around the globe.”

In November 2022, Amentum also agreed a five-year contract worth $126 million to modernize the US Army’s combat support systems. Under this five year contract, the firm will offer Research and Development Services to the US Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO), Combat Support and Combat Service Support (CS&CSS), and PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS). Amentum is providing research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) analysis to form recommendations concerning various Army assets. These assets include Army ground combat and watercraft systems, which fulfill the combat and combat support capability requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD).

As part of the deal, the firm is also tasked with ensuring that PEO, CS&CSS and PEO GCS systems work cohesively to fulfil DoD requirements for combat operations. This includes transportation of material, personnel, and supply services to and from disaster sites and battlefields via land and water.

A U.S. Army Humvee. Photo via U.S. Army.

AM investment within the US military

The inclusion of additive technology within this latest Amentum contract follows a growing trend of US military investment into 3D printing technology. For instance, in January it was announced that the US Navy had adopted Philips Additive Hybrid metal 3D printing systems for its ships. This additive technology, which was developed by Meltio and Haas, is said to help the US Navy increase the self-sufficiency of its ships and crews, and decrease supply chain timeframes.

Elsewhere, in September 2022 the USAF announced plans to develop the “world’s largest” metal 3D printer, in collaboration with Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) system manufacturer SLM Solutions. SLM was subcontracted by the Concurrent Technologies Corporation, who won the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) contract, worth $5.2 million, to develop and produce the machine. “We are excited to play a role in this ground-breaking AM advancement,” commented CTC President and CEO, Edward J. Sheehan Jr.

Featured image shows the inside of a US Air Force aircraft. Photo via Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office.