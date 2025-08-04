AMCM Reaches 150-System Delivery Milestone, Eyes M 8K Launch

AMCM, a specialized metal 3D printer manufacturer within the EOS group, has reached a major milestone with the delivery of its 150th machine. The system—an AMCM M 4K equipped with four 1 kW lasers—is set to be deployed in California’s aerospace industry, where it will be used to produce CuCr1Zr combustion chambers, critical components in rocket propulsion systems. The delivery underscores continued confidence in AMCM’s advanced additive manufacturing solutions for high-performance applications.

Rooted in the proven EOS M 400 platform, the M 4K offers an expanded build volume to accommodate larger and more complex parts. Designed for scalability, it has become a go-to solution for manufacturers operating in mission-critical environments where precision and part integrity are essential.

AMCM delivers 150th metal 3D printer. Image via AMCM.

Global Expansion and the Path Toward the AMCM M 8K

Since 2015, AMCM has steadily expanded its global presence. The AMCM M 4K has been installed at facilities including Penn United Technologies, and Oerlikon’s Huntersville location. The company has also delivered two AMCM M290-2 FLX systems, integrated with nLIGHT beam shaping laser technology—one to Sintavia in Florida, an aerospace AM provider, and another to Australia’s Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility (AMRF).

The AMCM M 290 -1 FLX. Photo by Michael Petch.

Looking ahead, AMCM is developing the AMCM M 8K, a large-format printer designed to expand vertical and volumetric capabilities even further, positioning it for broader use in industrial-scale production.

“We’re not stopping here — with the AMCM M 8K, we’ve already taken the next leap for new build heights and volumes, and it won’t be the last. As we celebrate this milestone, we want to thank our customers for their trust and collaboration over the last 7 years. Your confidence in us has made this journey possible,” stated the company.

3D Printing Sees Global Expansion

Beyond AMCM, other key players in the AM sector are also reaching sales milestones. Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies announced it has surpassed 150 global sales of its meter-scale metal 3D printing systems. These high-capacity machines—designed to produce components over one meter in size—are now operational across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Industrial users from a range of sectors have adopted the systems, reporting gains in productivity, performance, and cost-efficiency.

Similarly, Eplus3D recently announced it has delivered over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems—including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250—feature build volumes exceeding one meter in all three axes (X, Y, and Z). Eplus3D states that these figures affirm its leadership in the large-format, multi-laser metal 3D printing segment and highlight a broader industry shift toward multi-laser configurations in metal additive manufacturing.

