AMAZEMET Introduces Laser-Based Melting for Ultrasonic Atomization

AMAZEMET, a Warsaw-based company specializing in metal additive manufacturing and ultrasonic atomization, has developed a high-energy laser-melting source to improve the efficiency and purity of its ultrasonic atomization process. The system was developed as part of the INNOPOWDER project, a European Union-backed initiative focused on advancing metal powder production technologies.

Unlike conventional melting systems, which rely on consumable electrodes and generate risks of tungsten contamination, the laser-based source offers a highly concentrated heat application. This allows for more efficient atomization of high-performance materials while minimizing undesired element evaporation. The new system will be incorporated into the rePowder atomization platform, AMAZEMET’s metal powder production system designed for high-purity material processing.

Laser-melted and ultrasonically atomize C103 powder. Image via AMAZEMET.

Łukasz Żrodowski, CEO and inventor at AMAZEMET, highlighted the benefits of integrating laser energy into ultrasonic atomization. “Laser-beam unlocks new capabilities in ultrasonic atomization. The integration of a precise and highly concentrated heat source allows us to expand the range of materials that can be effectively atomized. By eliminating contamination risks associated with traditional plasma sources, we achieve cleaner, more controlled atomization with improved powder quality. The ability to fine-tune the energy input of a 6kW laser through advanced scanning strategies enables a new level of process control for high-performance materials, like C103. We are confident that laser-based ultrasonic atomization will redefine industry standards in powder manufacturing.”

The laser system enables the atomization of a broad range of materials, from lightweight aluminum to high-melting-point metals such as titanium and niobium. Eliminating the need for consumable electrodes removes the risk of tungsten contamination, addressing a major challenge in high-purity powder manufacturing. The laser’s precise energy input also allows for optimized scanning strategies, integrating methodologies used in Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) and Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF) to improve process efficiency.

Laser-based ultrasonic atomization process. Photo via AMAZEMET.

Integration of the system is part of a broader effort by AMAZEMET to refine sustainable metal powder production. The company holds multiple patents for its ultrasonic atomization technology and continues to develop its intellectual property portfolio. Additional technical details on the laser system will be released in 2025 as part of ongoing research and development.

Developments in Laser-Based Powder Processing

The application of laser technology in metal powder processing has been advancing across multiple areas of additive manufacturing. nLight, a company specializing in semiconductor and fiber lasers, introduced the AFX-2000 beam-shaping laser for laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF). The AFX-2000 uses dynamic beam shaping to distribute energy more evenly, improving print stability by up to 40%. During testing, an undisclosed aerospace and automotive industry customer used the AFX-2000 to 3D print aluminum components three times faster than standard large-format 3D printers. The system’s beam-shaping capabilities allow switching between different profiles optimized for contour exposure and high build rates, increasing process efficiency.

Research into metal powder bed fusion has also explored defect mitigation strategies. A study from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh examined shrinkage porosity in Inconel Alloy 718 during L-PBF. The researchers developed a heat transfer model to explain how solidification cooling rates affect porosity formation, identifying key processing parameters—including laser power, scanning velocity, and deposition temperature—that influence defect severity. Shrinkage porosity process maps were introduced as a tool for manufacturers to adjust printing conditions to minimize defects in high-temperature metal additive manufacturing.

Illustration of shrinkage porosity formation in solidifying metal. Image via Acta Materialia.

