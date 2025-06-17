Amateur Engineer Tsung Xu Creates a High-Endurance 3D Printed VTOL Drone

Engineer Tsung Xu, working without formal training, designed and 3D printed a winged Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drone that achieved an impressive 130-mile nonstop flight and approximately three hours of endurance during flight tests. Completed within just 90 days, this project represents a remarkable accomplishment in amateur aerospace engineering, showcasing endurance capabilities typically reserved for professionally developed systems.

“When I began designing and building my own electric VTOL aircraft, I had almost no experience with CAD, 3D printing, or aerodynamics,” Xu reflects. “All I had was a sketch, strong determination, and a clear goal: to create a personal VTOL drone capable of flying farther than most.”

Xu independently engineered every aerodynamic and structural component, deliberately avoiding reliance on existing airframe templates or commercial designs. His entire process—from aerodynamic modeling and computer-aided design (CAD) to additive manufacturing—was documented through a video.

Design, 3D Printing, and Assembly

Xu began the project by translating his initial concept into a precise digital model using CAD software. He then 3D printed over 100 components with foaming PLA and PETG materials on his Bambu Lab A1 printer, employing an iterative process to refine the airframe until all parts fit together seamlessly.

Achieving stable flight presented significant challenges. Initial hover tests resulted in repeated failures due to electronic speed controllers (ESCs) overheating under sustained heavy loads. In response, Xu undertook a comprehensive redesign of the airframe, upgraded the ESCs, motors, and wiring systems, and developed a thrust test stand to calibrate and enhance component performance.

Upon attaining stable hovering capability, Xu advanced to forward flight testing. The drone successfully transitioned from vertical lift to fixed-wing cruise mode, with lifting motors disengaging as the forward cruise propeller activated. The transition back to hover was executed smoothly and with precise control, representing a critical milestone in the development process.

The drone’s endurance exceeded initial projections. This high performance was achieved through the integration of a high-energy-density lithium battery, meticulous aerodynamic design to optimize lift-to-drag ratio, and the selection of a more efficient two-blade propeller in place of a conventional three-blade configuration.

“This project demonstrates that through persistence, innovation, and systematic problem-solving, it is feasible to advance from concept to a fully operational, long-range VTOL drone within 90 days—even in the absence of prior specialized experience. The resulting platform signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of personal aviation.”

Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drone. Photo via Tsung Xu.

3D Printed Drones

Beyond personal hobby use, drones have gained significant popularity across various industries. For example, Dutch technology firm The Drone Bird Company is using 3D printing to produce bird-shaped drones for bird control in industries like aviation and agriculture.

Working with Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), EOS, and Parts on Demand, the company employs Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and lightweight carbon materials to create drone bodies and parts. This partnership has led to faster development, lower costs, and more design flexibility. Mimicking birds of prey, these drones effectively deter wildlife from airfields and farmlands.

In April, Dutch 3D printing service provider Royal3D introduced the ShearWater Aquatic Drone, a new prototype designed to tackle various challenges in maritime and heavy-duty applications.

Developed for maintenance and surveillance tasks, ShearWater brings together large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) and durable materials to deliver reliable performance even in demanding maritime environments. Made entirely from recycled and recyclable materials, the drone is intended to minimize environmental impact without compromising functionality.

