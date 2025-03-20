AMAREA Technology installs its new multi-material MMJ ProX 3D printer at Fraunhofer IKTS

Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) spin-off AMAREA Technology has installed an MMJ ProX 3D printing machine at the institute, further expanding its work in Multi Material Jetting (MMJ) technology.

This addition expands the institute’s research capabilities in additive and hybrid manufacturing, particularly with ceramic materials, reinforcing its role in developing multi-material printing applications. For those interested in the specifics, the system operates with droplet volumes ranging from 0.5 to 50.0 nanoliters (nl), droplet diameters from 200 µm to over 1,000 µm, and layer thicknesses between 70 and 300 µm.

“We are pleased that Fraunhofer IKTS is among the first customers to utilize our system for the development of novel products, thereby expanding the market for Multi-Material applications,” says Steven Weingarten, developer of MMJ technology and co-managing partner of AMAREA Technology.

MMJ ProX next-generation Multi-Material 3D printing machine. Image via AMAREA Technology.

Precision multi-material printing for complex components

The MMJ ProX system comes with a build volume of 530 x 300 x 200 mm, making it suitable for both small and large-scale complex components. Unlike conventional methods that require extensive effort for tailored material properties, this system enables precise control over hardness, flexibility, conductivity, and chemical resistance.

By combining different materials within a single print job, manufacturers and researchers can create parts with custom properties, from UV-resistant and structurally robust components to fine-tuned aesthetic and tactile finishes.

One of the key advantages of the MMJ ProX series is its modular design, which offers various configuration options based on industrial and scientific needs. The version installed at Fraunhofer IKTS is equipped with six printheads, enabling simultaneous processing of up to six different materials.

This capability opens up a wide range of applications across aerospace, electronics, mechanical engineering, energy, and medical sectors. It also presents opportunities in more specialized fields such as additive manufacturing for jewelry and watchmaking.

At the core of MMJ technology is its ability to deposit particle-filled thermoplastic materials in droplet form with extreme precision. Material is placed only where needed, ensuring efficient fusion and layer formation within fractions of a second.

This method not only reduces post-processing but also improves material utilization. Additionally, monomaterials can be re-melted and reused, while the printing material remains stable for long-term storage, making the process both practical and sustainable.

According to the spin-off, the MMJ ProX system is designed for accuracy and efficiency, allowing users to fine-tune porosity or create fully dense structures depending on application needs. Rapid cooling ensures instant solidification, contributing to dimensional stability. The machine is also compatible with a wide range of material classes, making it adaptable to different production requirements.

Successful handover of the MMJ ProX 3D printing machine at Fraunhofer IKTS from AMAREA Technology CEO Steven Weingarten to Lisa Gottlieb, Research Associate at Fraunhofer IKTS. Photo via AMAREA Technology.

Expanding applications of multi-material 3D printing

Building on its suitability, multi-material 3D printing has been used in various applications including the likes of dental and medical.

For example, US-based 3D printer OEM 3D Systems launched a multi-material 3D printed denture solution, introducing what it described as the industry’s first jetted, monolithic denture offering. The system utilizes two distinct materials, NextDent Jet Denture Teeth for rigidity and aesthetics, and NextDent Jet Denture Base for flexibility and impact resistance.

Designed for high-volume production, the solution combines high-speed jetting technology with monolithic 3D printing to accelerate manufacturing. With this approach, the solution allows for improved accuracy, repeatability, and a lower total cost of operation for dental labs and practitioners.

Another notable contribution came from Finnish bioprinting firm Brinter introducing what it described as the world’s first multi-material, multi-fluidic bioprinting printhead, expanding possibilities in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Designed for use with its own 3D bioprinters, the system underwent pilot testing with select research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Extensive material capabilities of the printhead allowed for higher-precision applications, including tissue repair and localized disease treatments. With support for up to 4,096 material combinations in a single build, the printhead aimed to eliminate the need for multiple tools when processing granulates, pastes, and liquids.

