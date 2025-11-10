amace launches STLR 120 compact metal LPBF 3D printer for research and tooling

amace solutions Pvt Ltd, an Indian metal additive manufacturing system developer, has introduced the STLR 120, a compact Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) 3D printer designed for research institutions, startups, and medical technology developers. The machine offers a Ø120 × 200 mm build volume and operates with a 400 W fiber laser, targeting users who need fast iteration and small powder loads for prototyping and skill development.

The STLR 120 compact Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) platform. Image via amace.

The STLR 120 minimizes setup time and material consumption, enabling a first build with less than 1 kg of powder. It supports a range of qualified materials including AlSi10Mg, stainless steels (SS316L, 17-4PH, 15-5PH), maraging steel (18Ni300), cobalt-chrome, Inconel (IN625 and IN718), and titanium alloy Ti-6Al-4V.

Build preparation is handled through Materialise Magics Print LM, while the system’s compact footprint (950 × 1250 × 1750 mm) and single-phase 220 V operation make it suitable for university and R&D environments. A demonstration unit has already been installed at AceMicromatic International GmbH, the company’s German sales office, where it is available for test builds and customer evaluations.

Parts printed on the STLR 120 for tooling, aerospace and medical applications demonstrating lattice features, multiple part nesting and thin-wall geometry. Images via amace.

amace solutions to showcase STLR 120 at Formnext 2025

The STLR 120 will be presented at Formnext 2025 in Hall 11.0, Booth F51, where visitors can explore its capabilities for medical and dental implants, tooling inserts, and university or lab materials R&D. According to amace, the platform enables faster validation cycles with a small operating footprint, supporting both in-house development and collaborative testing. Demonstration and test-part printing support will be available at the company’s Germany office. A press release has been enclosed for reference. amace representatives are available to provide quotes, additional images, or brief interviews during or after the event.

Compact metal AM systems and the push for accessibility

The STLR 120 launch aligns with a broader industry trend toward smaller, more accessible metal additive manufacturing systems aimed at bridging R&D and production environments. Recent announcements have underscored this momentum, including Farsoon’s FS191M compact metal printer for versatile industrial use, Vulcan’s MX series designed to make metal 3D printing more accessible, and Additec’s LPBF platform introduced at RAPID + TCT 2025.

In parallel, industrial users are continuing to integrate metal AM into production settings, as demonstrated by Austal USA’s adoption of AML3D’s large-format system, reflecting how scalable, modular platforms like amace’s STLR 120 can support both innovation and localized manufacturing.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the 3DPI Expert Committee.

Featured image shows the STLR 120 compact Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) platform. Image via amace.