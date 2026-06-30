Aerospace

AMAA 2026: NASA JPL details 3D printed lattice design for Mars Sample Return impact protection

JPL 3D Printed Part Springs Forward. Photo via NASA.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

Previous Article
AMAA 2026: NADCAP’s New Aerospace Audit Framework
Next Article
AMAA 2026: Authentise Targets Technical Data Package Bottleneck with AI-Driven Workflow Tool