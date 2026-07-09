AMAA 2026 is now live: Join the Aerospace, Space, and Defense Additive Manufacturing community today

3D Printing

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Michael Petch

Michael Petch is the editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing. He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security. Michael is most interested in the science behind emerging technology and the accompanying economic and social implications.

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