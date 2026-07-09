AMAA 2026 is now live: Join the Aerospace, Space, and Defense Additive Manufacturing community today

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space, and Defense 2026 is now live and in progress.

Taking place online today, AMAA 2026 brings together leading voices from across aerospace, defense, space, advanced manufacturing, research, and industrial production to discuss how additive manufacturing is moving from promising technology into mission-critical applications.

The free online event features presentations and panel discussions covering the qualification of additive manufacturing, advanced metal materials, directed energy deposition, powder bed fusion, digital manufacturing workflows, part certification, production readiness, and the role of AM in strengthening aerospace and defense supply chains.

Speakers and panelists include representatives from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, Dyndrite Corporation, L3Harris, RTX Technology Research Center, America Makes, JEOL USA, TANIOBIS GmbH, MX3D, Divergent Technologies, VulcanForms, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, Sinterit, Indulite, FIT AG, NIST, ASTM International, and many more.

Attendees can join live sessions, ask questions directly to speakers, and connect with professionals working at the forefront of additive manufacturing for aerospace, space, and defense.

For those heading to the Farnborough International Airshow later this month, AMAA 2026 also offers an opportunity to engage with the additive manufacturing community ahead of the show, hear from companies shaping the future of aerospace production, and identify new contacts, technologies, and opportunities.

Topics being discussed during the event include:

Additive manufacturing qualification for aerospace and defense

Advanced alloys and refractory materials for extreme applications

Directed energy deposition and WAAM for large-scale structures

Modernizing AM machine and material qualification

Production readiness for mission-critical parts

Digital workflows and software-enabled manufacturing

Supply chain resilience and point-of-need production

The future of AM in aerospace, space, and defense

Registration remains open while the event is in progress. Attendees can join online for free and take part in the live sessions.

Join AMAA 2026 now and connect with the aerospace, space, and defense additive manufacturing community.