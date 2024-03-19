AM Forum Berlin 2024 to see HP debut its new material

After announcing its partnerships with DyeMansion and Accel Digital Solutions (ADS), HP is set to exhibit 3D printed parts made from a new material tailored for its industrial 3D polymer solutions, at AM Forum Berlin from March 20 – 21, 2024.

Collaboratively engineered with Arkema, the latest 3D HR PA 12 S material material targets improved surface aesthetics and cost reduction for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printers. Expected to be available for the Jet Fusion 5600 Series later this spring, PA 12 S promises to lower variable costs per part and reduce the overall cost of ownership. By leveraging HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, the material is designed to streamline the production process, saving time and resources in post-processing steps.

“From design to parts production and post-processing, HP is committed to delivering a broad range of innovative materials and programs for more sustainable production,” said Francois Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers, HP Inc. “We are thrilled to once again join our colleagues across the industry at AMUG as we collectively look to accelerate scale and adoption of additive manufacturing.”

HP’s reusable materials and polymer range

According to HP, its materials are known for their industry-leading reusability ratios, and the new PA 12 S material stands out with the highest reusability ratio among other PA 12 materials currently available in the market. Specifically, it boasts an impressive reusability ratio of up to 85%, effectively minimizing waste.

Collaborating with other materials companies, HP has spearheaded the co-development and delivery of a diverse range of polymer materials. These materials encompass thermoplastics, such as HP 3D HR PA 11, HP 3D HR PA 12 S enabled by Arkema, HP 3D HR PA 12 W, HP 3D HR PA 12 GB, and HP 3D HR PP enabled by BASF, as well as elastomers, including BASF Ultrasint TPU01, ESTANE 3D TPU M95A, ESTANE 3D TPU M88A, and HP 3D HR TPA enabled by Evonik.

Coupled with HP’s suite of services and solutions, these materials cater to various industries such as automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial sectors, with a focus on promoting more sustainable production practices. Early adopters of the PA 12 S material include companies like ADS, Decathlon, Erpro Group, and Materialise. These firms are utilizing PA 12 S to produce parts with improved surface finishes while simultaneously reducing production costs.

“HP’s Multi Jet Fusion equipment delivers unmatched precision, speed, and quality for both prototyping and production of parts and finished goods. This technology enables us to provide substantial value through time and cost savings, benefiting industries such as automotive, healthcare, sports, and more. After receiving test samples of the new HR PA 12 S material, we found the print quality and surface finish were markedly better,” said Brandon Teets, Co-Founder of ADS.

3D printed parts using HP’s 3D HR PA 12 S. Image via HP.

AM sector’s ever-expanding material portfolio

Away from HP, other companies have also brought about new materials into the 3D printing sector. In December 2023, Arizona-based 3D printing company Mechnano and Bomar introduced the T50B masterbatch material. Utilizing Mechnano’s D’Func technology, T50B enhances mechanical properties and maintains consistent electrical performance in AM resins.

With elevated Carbon Nanotube (CNT) concentration and minimal viscosity, T50B facilitates easy incorporation into resin formulations. Compatible with various resin types and technologies, including Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), T50B offers tunable electric resistivity and improved mechanical characteristics, promising enhanced performance in diverse applications.

At Formnext 2023, 3D printing company Tectonic-3D unveiled a series of novel high-performance 3D printing materials. These include TenneT KRATIR PA11 CF, a Polyamide 11 filament infused with Carbon fiber, known for its strength and heat resistance. Additionally, TenneT PROTEOS HT offers thermal stability up to 215°C, catering to ultra-polymers.

Additionally, TenneT PYRA PC/ABS FR meets flame-retardant and electrical regulations, prioritizing safety. Alongside these material releases, Tectonic-3D took steps to redesign its website and webshop, aiming to enhance customer experience and provide a centralized platform for industry news and innovations.

