AM Efficiency Launches UNPIT, the Automated Post-Processing Solution for Entry-Level SLS 3D Printers

AM Efficiency, a Swedish company specializing in post-processing solutions for additive manufacturing, has introduced UNPIT, an automated machine designed for entry-level Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printers. Making its debut at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt this November, the new machine automates key stages of post-processing—unpacking, depowdering, cleaning, and material recovery—and is capable of reclaiming up to 100% of unused powder. This feature marks a significant advancement in reducing material waste and lowering operational costs for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in 3D printing.

Compatible with popular SLS printers from brands like Sinterit, Sintratec, and Formlabs, UNPIT integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. Users simply place their printed part cakes into the machine, which then completes the entire post-processing sequence without further intervention. This automation minimizes manual labor, reduces the cost per part, and enhances overall production efficiency.

The new AM Efficiency UNPIT. Photo via AM Efficiency.

The development of the new system involved collaboration with Siemens, leveraging their expertise in automation and digitalization to enhance the machine’s capabilities. This partnership was crucial in achieving the high level of automation and efficiency that UNPIT offers, ensuring that the machine meets the rigorous demands of modern additive manufacturing processes.

“We developed UNPIT to address the bottlenecks in the post-processing phase of SLS 3D printing,” said Casper Rosén, CEO of AM Efficiency. “By automating these steps, companies can focus more on their core activities and innovation, rather than being bogged down by time-consuming manual tasks.”

Shipments are scheduled to begin in early 2025, following its official launch at Formnext 2024. AM Efficiency anticipates that the machine will be well-received by entry-level SLS users seeking to optimize their post-processing workflows and reduce material costs.

UNPIT Logo. Image via AM Efficiency.

Industry Moves Towards Automated Post-Processing

The introduction of UNPIT aligns with a broader trend in additive manufacturing towards automation. Rivelin Robotics, a UK-based firm specializing in post-processing for metal 3D printed parts, is leading a government-funded project known as Project CAMPFIRE to deliver automated finishing for aerospace components, orthopedic implants, and gas turbine parts. Collaborating with companies like Attenborough Medical and GKN Aerospace, Rivelin’s Netshape Robots use 3D vision and force control algorithms to minimize human input in post-processing tasks.

Similarly, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) recently launched the PostPro DPX, a depowdering system aimed at the non-industrial 3D printing market. Priced at €15,995, the DPX complements desktop 3D printers from brands such as Formlabs and Sinterit. The system offers automated depowdering, a compact design, and advanced filtration, catering to industries like dental, jewelry, and prototyping that require efficient post-processing solutions.

The PostPro DPX depowdering system. Image via AMT.

