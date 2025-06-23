AM Ceramics 2025 to Spotlight Ceramic 3D Printing Breakthroughs in Vienna

Agenda setting ceramics 3D printing event AM Ceramics is returning to Vienna, Austria on 21–22 October 2025 for its 10th edition, bringing together leading voices in ceramic additive manufacturing at the TUthe Sky rooftop venue, at the heart of Technical University of Vienna (TU Wien).

Organized by Lithoz, the conference continues to serve as a vital meeting ground for research institutions, industrial users, and manufacturers exploring the potential of ceramics in additive processes. Over the past decade, AM Ceramics has become known for its in-depth exploration of how technical ceramics are being applied in real industrial contexts, with a focus on both established techniques and emerging innovations.

Proud of the conference’s success and industry’s progress, Lithoz CEO Johannes Homa said, “It’s truly amazing to see the ceramic 3D printing industry grow, driven by so many brilliant minds, each of them rewriting the rules of ceramics with their contribution to this conference. Over the years, we have built this meeting-point to the thought-leadership platform of today.”

AM Ceramics 2025 marks its 10th edition in Vienna, registration now open. Image via Lithoz.

From aerospace labs to operating rooms

The program will open with a series of thought-leadership talks, setting the tone for the two days of technical discussions ahead.

3D Printing Industry’s Editor-in-Chief Michael Petch will be among the first to take the stage, offering insights on “What ceramic AM can learn from metals and polymers.” His talk anchors a lineup of 20 speakers who will present on topics spanning aerospace, healthcare, optics, and particle physics, each rooted in real-world application.

Christophe Brisset of Safran Tech will be about “Bridging investment casting and additive manufacturing,” a shift that could reshape longstanding methods in aerospace production. Building on this idea of convergence, Dr. Frederik Kotz-Helmer of Glassomer will turn attention to the “Novel developments in 3D printing of fused silica glass” and what they might unlock for future applications.

That conversation around precision and material performance continues with Marc Christ of the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut GmbH, who will explore “Shrinking the quantum lab: high-precision sensors and robust optical systems enabled by additively manufactured ceramics,” solutions that are not only compact but also built to withstand demanding environments. In a similar vein, CERN’s Dr. Massimo Angelletti and Paolo Petagna will discuss how they’re applying ceramic components to tackle “R&D on 3D printed ceramic devices for thermal management of particle detectors.”

To round out the session, Vincent Poirier of Novadditive will bring the discussion back to production floors, offering reflections from his team’s hands-on experience working with ceramics in day-to-day AM workflows.

The focus then shifts to healthcare, where ceramic 3D printing is moving beyond prototypes and into clinical use. Frank Reinauer of KLS Martin will present “Challenges and success stories of 3D printed ceramics in bone replacement.” From South Africa, Johan Els of the Central University of Technology will speak about operating the continent’s first ceramic 3D printer used in a medical setting, offering a ground-level view of how implementation plays out in practice.

Completing the picture, DDr. Christoph Staudigl from Kepler University Clinic Linz will revisit a major surgical milestone: the implantation of the world’s first 3D printed subperiosteal jaw structure. Each of these talks adds a layer of perspective on where medical ceramics are headed and what that journey looks like in practice.

Meanwhile, the research track will offer space to step back and look at the materials themselves, how they’re evolving, and what that means for performance under real-world conditions.

Prof. Dr. Alexander Michaelis of Fraunhofer IKTS, Prof. Dr. Jürgen Stampfl of TU Wien, and Prof. Dr. Raoul Bermejo of Montanuniversität Leoben will each contribute a different angle on material development, with talks expected to range from structure-property relationships to the implications of new ceramic formulations.

Taken together, these sessions will help frame the current state of ceramic additive manufacturing not just as a set of tools but as a growing body of knowledge, shaped by research as much as by application.

Attendees engage with expert talks during a technical session at AM Ceramics. Photo via Lithoz.

Facility tours and networking opportunities

Ahead of the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Lithoz headquarters. The complimentary guided tours will provide a hands-on look at lithography-based ceramic manufacturing systems, including the full range of printers developed by Lithoz.

Participants will gain insights into new materials such as translucent alumina for orthodontic use, updated zirconia formulations, aluminium nitride, and bioresorbable ceramics. The tours will also showcase multi-material printing strategies used to produce components with functional gradients and intricate design features.

With its return to Vienna, “this year is especially significant, as we welcome AM Ceramics attendees to Vienna, not only being the birthplace of Lithoz but also widely known as one of the most vibrant hubs for 3D printing in general,” highlights the CEO. The location underscores both the event’s technical focus and its roots in academic collaboration.

As in previous years, the traditional informal dinner at a local Viennese restaurant will offer a relaxed setting for attendees to continue conversations, reflect on shared knowledge, and build new connections across the ceramic AM community.

Featured image shows informal dinner at AM Ceramics fosters relaxed networking and conversation among attendees. Photo via Lithoz.