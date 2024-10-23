AM 4 AM to Scale Metal Powder Production with €1.3M in New Funding

AM 4 AM, a Luxembourg-based supplier of 3D printable metal powders, has raised €1.3 million in a seed funding round.

The company will leverage this new capital to expand its facilities and improve its product production capabilities. The funds will also be used to grow its reach, increase production capacity, and explore new markets. These developments seek to meet the growing demand for high-performance metal powders within the 3D printing industry.

Luxembourg Space Sector Development and EIT Raw Materials led the financing round, which also drew support from the Ministry of Economy of Luxembourg’s “Young Innovative Enterprise” initiative.

“With this funding, AM 4 AM is entering a new phase in its development. The future infrastructures we will put in place will allow us to enhance production capacity, broaden our product portfolio, and accelerate our innovation efforts,” commented Maxime Delmée, AM 4 AM’s CEO.

Bernd Schäfer, CEO and Managing Director of EIT RawMaterials added, “Companies like AM 4 AM who work on advancing raw materials play a crucial role in the future of the European economy and its sustainability.”

Maxime Delmée. AM 4 AM’s CEO. Photo via AM 4 AM.

AM 4 AM to scale metal powder production

According to AM 4 AM, the €1.3 million seed funding round marks a significant step in the company’s journey to becoming a “key player in the 3D printing industry.”

Founded in 2019, the company created and modified 3D printable metal powder utilizing its proprietary cold plasma technology. This is said to produce sustainable, high-performance materials as part of a circular value chain. AM 4 AM flagship powder, HiperAL, is advertised as one of the strongest aluminum alloys on the market.

According to Delmée, despite the rapid expansion of the 3D printing market, there is a shortage of “suitable metal materials.” He added that HiperAL provides properties required by key industries and applications, meeting pertinent market demands.

AM 4 AM’s market growth has reportedly been driven by a supportive business ecosystem in Luxembourg. Sven Baltes, Manager of start-up relations at Luxinnovation, commented, “It’s a real pleasure to see AM 4 AM continuing to grow and succeed from Luxembourg!”

The firm participated in the country’s Fit 4 Start startup acceleration program in 2022. It continued its development at the Foetz-based Technoport technology incubator. “Now, by leveraging the Young Innovative Enterprise scheme, AM 4 AM is set to expand and scale its operations internationally,” added Baltes.

The Luxembourg Space Sector Development Fund, overseen by the Luxembourg government and satellite connectivity solutions provider SES, was a key contributor to the seed funding round. The investment reportedly aligns with the Fund’s efforts to enhance the country’s space industry. AM 4 AM’s powder production process has been optimized for 3D printing space components. The company claims its materials are ideal for space applications, where high-performance metal powders are facing increased demand. HiperAL is also targeted to aeronautical and automotive lightweight applications.

Looking to the future, AM 4 AM plans to further scale its production capacity. It is also installing a complete powder development platform in its facility by the end of 2024 to improve its development capabilities.

AM 4 AM’s headquarters. Photo via AM 4 AM.

Addressing the growing demand for metal powder

AM 4 AM is not the only firm working to address the growing demand for high-performance metal powders. British engineering firm Renishaw recently introduced five new materials for its RenAM 500 metal 3D printers.

The new powders have been designed to facilitate the production of components across various demanding industries, such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and consumer electronics. They include commercially pure copper, H13 tool steel, Hastelloy X alloy, super-duplex stainless steel, and AlSi7Mg aluminum alloy.

Renishaw has also adjusted powder layer thickness options for its existing materials, including 90 μm titanium grade 23, 70 μm stainless steel 316L, and 120 μm Inconel 718. These changes seek to accelerate build rates and improve 3D printing efficiency.

Elsewhere, NASA, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, licensed its GRX-810 superalloy powder to five US-based companies. GRX-810 is an Oxide Dispersion Strengthened (ODS) alloy designed to withstand extreme temperatures found in aerospace and space applications.

The licensing agreement will see 3D printing material developers Carpenter Technology Corporation, Elementum 3D, Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Inc., and Powder Alloy Corporation manufacture and sell the powder in America. They will primarily target aerospace equipment manufacturers, as well as the broader supply chain.

