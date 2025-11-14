AltForm launches as Prima Additive rebrands under Sodick ownership

Prima Additive, the metal 3D printing division formerly part of Prima Industrie, has officially become AltForm following its majority acquisition by Sodick Co., Ltd. The rebrand marks a strategic expansion under the Japanese manufacturing group, whose transaction was completed in May 2025. AltForm’s focus now extends beyond additive manufacturing to a wider range of laser-based production technologies.

AltForm, short for Advanced Laser Technologies for Manufacturing, represents a move from exclusive specialization in Laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) toward a portfolio that now includes remote laser welding, laser hardening, high-speed surface treatments, and integrated automation. Its headquarters and engineering operations remain in Turin, where the same team continues the company’s decade-long development of industrial laser equipment.

CEO Paolo Calefati described the change as a reflection of evolution rather than replacement. “Changing our name to AltForm is much more than a rebranding. It reflects who we have become and where we are going. Together with Sodick, we are expanding our scope to the full spectrum of advanced laser technologies and automation,” he said.

3D printed AltForm logo component. Photo via AltForm.

First appearance at Formnext 2025

AltForm will debut its new identity at Formnext 2025, the global additive manufacturing exhibition running 18–21 November in Frankfurt. Located in Hall 12.0 E139, the company will unveil new production platforms and a consolidated software ecosystem designed for automated, data-driven laser manufacturing.

A world premiere of the Print 300 and Print 400 Series will headline the exhibit. These new Laser PBF systems introduce modular build chambers, improved gas-flow stability, refined thermal control, and coordinated multi-laser operation. Both models integrate with AltForm’s powder management infrastructure, enabling a continuous workflow from pilot lines to automated production.

A Print Genius 300 will also operate on site, equipped with an automated chamber extraction system that permits depowdering and job setup in parallel. Its updated filtration module incorporates solid-state passivation to reduce maintenance frequency and improve process safety.

AltForm Print Genius 300 metal 3D printer. Photo via AltForm.

Software developments accompany the hardware release. AltForm’s new suite unifies an AI-powered HMI, monitoring, and fleet management into a single architecture. The industrial control interface provides real-time visualization, guided job setup, and anomaly detection. A companion mobile application enables off-site parameter adjustments and reporting, while a desktop environment centralizes scheduling, blockchain-based traceability, predictive maintenance, and environmental-performance metrics.

This integrated framework aims to improve transparency and process intelligence across additive and hybrid laser operations—an increasingly important requirement for high-throughput manufacturing.

AltForm will also present a ZENIT robotic cell configured for Wire DED. The modular cell accommodates multiple laser processes, including powder DED, WAAM, remote welding, laser hardening, and surface finishing. Demonstrations at Formnext will highlight how these configurations can be exchanged within one platform, aligning with industry efforts to merge additive manufacturing and automated machining within shared production environments.

AltForm Zenit robotic cell. Photo via AltForm.

Italian base strengthened by Sodick investment

Operations remain centered in Turin, but AltForm plans to relocate in 2026 to a larger site in the same industrial district. The new facility will increase production capacity, expand the Application Center, and dedicate additional space to automation and system-integration projects.

Sodick, established in 1976 and headquartered in Yokohama, specializes in electrical-discharge machining (EDM) and precision manufacturing systems. Its investment in AltForm extends a long-term strategy to expand global presence in laser-processing and metal 3D printing sectors. The collaboration combines Sodick’s production infrastructure with AltForm’s engineering and research capabilities.

“We remain an Italian team with deep engineering roots, now strengthened by Sodick’s global expertise,” Calefati said. “Our mission is to deliver reliable, scalable, and intelligent laser manufacturing solutions for the factories of tomorrow.”

AltForm logo. Image via AltForm.

Sodick’s strategic acquisition of Prima Additive

Sodick’s acquisition of Prima Additive followed a gradual deepening of collaboration between the two companies. In March 2025, the Japanese manufacturer announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in the Italian metal 3D printer producer, building on a 9.5% minority investment made in 2024. The agreement emphasized the companies’ complementary expertise in laser-based additive manufacturing and aimed to advance joint research and development.

By May 2025, Sodick had completed the transaction, making Prima Additive—now operating as Prima Additive by Sodick—a fully owned subsidiary. The acquisition solidified Sodick’s position in metal additive manufacturing and marked Prima Additive’s exit from the Prima Industrie Group. With Sodick’s support, plans were announced for an expanded R&D and production facility in Turin, reinforcing the combined group’s ambition to scale laser manufacturing technologies globally.

Prima Additive’s Print Genius 250 3D printer. Image via Prima Additive.

