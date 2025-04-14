ALTANA Brings Cubic Ink Resin Production Closer to U.S. Customers

German chemical group ALTANA has ramped up production of its Cubic Ink UV-curing resins for industrial additive manufacturing, marking a major step toward localized manufacturing and distribution in the United States. By producing domestically, ALTANA also aims to enhance supply chain reliability and reduce delivery lead times for its U.S.-based customers.

The first large-scale batch of a UV-curable 3D printing resin from Cubic Ink was produced in collaboration with ALTANA’s ACTEGA division at its Cinnaminson facility and is now headed to a medical technology customer in the U.S. West Coast. “Our customer proximity was crucial to the successful implementation of the project. We are on site and understand the challenges of our customers. This enables us to grow together and quickly develop individual product solutions. This is especially true for innovative technologies such as 3D printing,” said Dr. Max Röttger, Head of Cubic Ink.

The move reinforces ALTANA’s commitment to scaling industrial-grade additive manufacturing, backed by robust production capacity, advanced technologies, and rigorous quality assurance.

ALTANA Cubic Ink Scaling Up Production. Photo via ALTANA .

High-Performance Materials for Open 3D Printing Platforms

The Cubic Ink resin portfolio is engineered for compatibility with a wide range of open 3D printing systems, including DLP, LCD, and SLA technologies. Optimized for end-use applications, these resins offer properties such as chemical resistance, durability, and aging stability. Their low viscosity supports real-time, cost-efficient processing, while customizable formulations can be fine-tuned for specific machines and operational requirements.

Cubic Ink also offers specialized inks for material jetting. This broader materials strategy supports a wider array of applications across industries with stringent performance demands—including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare fields such as audiology, dentistry, and orthopedics.

ALTANA Cubic Ink – Materials for Additive Manufacturing. Photo via ALTANA.

Track Record of Innovation and Industry Collaboration

ALTANA’s current scale-up effort builds on a series of strategic partnerships and product expansions. In 2024, ALTANA’s Cubic Ink division teamed up with 3D printing firm Quantica to develop advanced materials for 2D and 3D inkjet printing. The collaboration introduced starter resins for Quantica’s NovoJet OPEN system and focused on high-viscosity formulations to extend application possibilities.

In 2023, ALTANA expanded its Cubic Ink portfolio to include new materials for DLP, LCD, SLA, and jetting systems, targeting end-use components in high-demand sectors. Highlights from the 2023 portfolio included Cubic Ink High Performance 2-1400 VP for SLA, along with other specialized materials like Mold 210 VP, 601 VP, and ESD-safe High Performance 4-2800 VP-ESD. These products were showcased at Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt, signaling ALTANA’s commitment to open-system, industrial-scale AM solutions.

