Alpha Powders Turns Waste into Performance with 3D Printing Ready Polymers

For decades, additive manufacturing firms have been dependent on a narrow pipeline of polymer powders. Alpha Powders, a Warsaw-based startup, aims to disrupt this dependence through spherodization, a processing technology that converts irregular, pulverized plastic particles into optimized spherical powders suitable for powder bed fusion printing.

“Plastic was never meant to be pulverized,” said Dominik Zdybał, CEO of Alpha Powders. “It was meant to deform, be tough, not to break apart. The clue’s in the name.”

Pulverizing plastic, typically through cryogenic methods, results in irregular particles with poor flow properties and high internal porosity. This is a critical issue in powder bed fusion applications where material uniformity and flowability are essential for part strength and repeatability.

Alpha Powders’ core innovation lies in turning those irregular particles into spheroids. Their proprietary method modifies both shape and particle size distribution. In testing, the transformation yields uniform powders with reduced porosity, better flowability, and improved tensile strength in printed parts.

“When you pour irregular powder into the machine, it emits a lot of harmful dust,” Zdybał explained. “That dust is something you want to avoid, not just for health and environmental reasons, but also because it can jam bearings and damage machines.” In contrast, their spherical powders are ergonomic to handle and reduce contamination risk, while also improving consistency during printing.

The process supports a variety of advanced formulations. Alpha Powders is currently collaborating with equipment manufacturer Fisch Equipment to commercialize a carbon fiber-reinforced variant based on polyamide. Zdybał highlighted one formulation: a powder with 3 GPa stiffness and just 0.8 g/cm³ density, offering machinability alongside printability.

“This is super lightweight material with very high stiffness,” he said. “It gives you the opportunity to print very lightweight, big parts with a nice surface finish.”

Alpha Powders Foamide 3D printed sample. Photo by Michael Petch.

Alpha Powders targets sustainable upcycling with patented spheroidization platform

Alpha Powders is expanding the applicability of its patented spheroidization platform, offering a novel route to recycle and upcycle both waste plastics and spent powder from additive manufacturing processes. Pigmented for compatibility with diode laser systems and capable of handling diverse thermoplastics, the technology is already supporting applications from elastomers to structural composites.

“Our powders are all pigmented because many systems use diode lasers,” explained Zdybał. “You can also get your hands on polyolefin-based material with very high elasticity and elongation at break. It’s based on inherently cheap feedstock.”

The company’s system is not limited to virgin materials. It enables post-processing of waste powder from selective laser sintering (SLS), improving its flowability and rheology. The result is a higher-quality input than the original feedstock, positioning Alpha Powder’s approach firmly within the category of upcycling.

“This is upcycling in its purest form,” said Zdybał, referring to a recent collaboration with Fishy Filaments. “That material—100 percent recycled fishing net—was floating in a Cornish Bay two years ago. Now, it’s being used with reclaimed carbon fibre to create a sustainable formulation.”

The firm holds patents across key global markets, including the US, EU, China, Korea, and Japan, for its spheroidization process. The technology functions as a platform capable of treating a broad span of thermoplastics up to 260°C, including filled and pigmented composites, and fiber-reinforced materials.

“This is pretty vast and pretty new,” Zdybał said. “You can work with carbon fibres or whatever else you want embedded in your grains.”

The response at the AMUG Conference was unexpectedly unified, he noted. “Everyone is on the same page. Even if it’s their first time hearing about this method of upcycling and powder creation, they immediately get the point.”

While Alpha Powders hinted at a significant upcoming project, Zdybał declined to disclose details. “The best things we cannot show,” he said. “But it’s going to be huge.”

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Alpha Powders Foamide sample. Photo by Michael Petch.