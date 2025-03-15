Alloyed Raises £37M in New Funding for Metal Alloy Development

UK-based alloy design firm Alloyed has raised £37 million in a Series B funding round. The Oxford University spinout will use its new capital to expand its material manufacturing facilities in Abingdon, UK, and Seattle, USA. It also plans to accelerate the development of its digital alloy design platforms and enhance the Alloyed product line.

Founded in 2017, Alloyed designs and produces advanced, durable, lightweight metallic alloys for additive manufacturing. Customers include Boeing, Microsoft, Anglo American plc, and BMW. Its advanced materials are used in parts spanning antennas, satellite structures, jet engine components, VR headsets, and smartwatches.

Japanese investment firm SPARX and the Development Bank of Japan led the £37M Series B round. Aviva Investors and Senningerberg-based Future Industry Ventures also provided funding. This adds to Alloyed’s existing backers, Oxford Science Enterprises, JX Advanced Metals, and Anglo American plc.

“We’re excited to welcome this exceptional group of new investors, enabling us to accelerate investment in our digital tools and expand our certified production facilities both in the UK and the US,” explained Alloyed’s CEO, Michael Holmes. “Automated design and manufacturing is an industry where the UK, with our expertise in materials science and world class engineering capability, has the potential to lead on the global stage and Alloyed is at the forefront of this transformation.”

Alloyed’s HQ building. Photo via Alloyed.

Alloyed claims that its Abingdon HQ features “one of the largest fleets of Additive Manufacturing machines in Europe.” Across its UK and US facilities, it develops advanced metallic alloys optimized for metal 3D printing. The materials developer aims to capitalize on the emerging automated design and manufacturing with its portfolio, which includes copper alloys, alloy steels, stainless steels, and aluminum alloys.

Back in 2022, Alloyed showcased its 3D printed copper cooling plate designed for high-temperature computing systems and general liquid cooling systems. This device featured a complex 3D printed lattice structure that minimizes material usage while enhancing cooling performance. The monolithic plate was reportedly simpler and more efficient at transferring heat than its conventionally manufactured counterparts.

Looking ahead, the metal developer believes high-performance alloys will play a key role in global efforts to transition to sustainable energy. It anticipates that more companies will work to deploy increasingly stronger and lighter materials to develop “next-generation technologies.”

“Additive manufacture has great promise for the energy transition and future products across a range of industries, but has been held back by a range of engineering challenges,” explained Takaki Demichi, Director and Head of Investment for SPARX Asset Management’s Next-Generation Growth Division. He believes these barriers are “directly addressed by Alloyed’s materials, processing, design, and production technologies and its highly data-driven approach.”

Development Bank of Japan’s General Manager of Innovation Promotion Office, Yuki Takemori, added, “Alloyed is at the forefront of innovation in the manufacturing sector and a natural partner for us.” The Tokyo financial institution believes its collaboration with Alloyed will “enhance the sector even further” by creating a “model case for commercialising technology.”

Alloyed’s 3D printed copper cooling plate. Photo via Alloyed.

Investing in additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is attracting the attention of global investors. According to IDTechEx data, approximately $650 million was invested into 3D printing across 40 deals in 2024. While the state of investing in 3D printing has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, it remains stable amid a shift away from tech hype to disciplined funding.

Last month, Floridian additive manufacturing service provider Sintavia received a $10 million subordinated debt investment from Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund. The Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) injected the capital to boost Sintavia’s aerospace 3D printing capabilities. The new funds are being used to refinance existing equipment loans and bolster the company’s general working capital.

Elsewhere, Firehawk Aerospace recently raised $60 million in a series C investment round led by right-leaning investor 1789 Capital. The roughly $150 million venture capital firm, which counts Donald Trump Jr as a Partner, backs companies that promote conservative political policies. It is part of a broader movement to create a “parallel economy” that counters progressive frameworks like Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Firehawk will use its new cash to support its development of US-made solid rocket motors (SRM) and 3D printed rocket fuel. The Texan aerospace claims its solid fuel grain can be 3D printed in hours, unlike month-long casting and curing methods.

Away from the aerospace sector, University of Liverpool spin-out Atomik AM secured a £125k investment from LYVA Labs. This capital will be used to accelerate the company’s binder jet 3D printing technology, facilitating its transition from research to commercial applications.

