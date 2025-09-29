Align Technology Takes Patent Fight With Angelalign to the U.S. Trade Commission

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Invisalign manufacturer Align Technology (Nasdaq: ALGN) has escalated a dispute with its Chinese rival Angelalign Technology (6699.HK) to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), asking regulators to block imports of Angelalign’s clear aligners.

Filed on September 23, the complaint also seeks an order to halt the sale of aligners already in the United States. Align argues that Angelalign’s products rely on patented technologies developed through years of research and investment.

The California-based company says it spends more than $300 million (approx. $364.2M as of FY 2024) annually on R&D and has invested $2 billion since 2001 to advance digital orthodontics and treatment planning. It also uses hundreds of 3D Systems printers to produce over a million parts daily and has expanded into direct 3D printing through its acquisition of Austrian firm Cubicure.

“We are taking the necessary steps through the ITC to protect our patented technologies and significant R&D investments from unlawful importation and use,” said Julie Coletti, EVP, Chief Legal And Regulatory Officer. “This ITC action demonstrates our dedication to protecting Align innovation and our unwavering commitment to fair competition. Unlawful trade practices must not be allowed to erode the value of genuine innovation.”

Align Technology, Inc. v. AngelAlign Technology, Inc.

The ITC filing comes just weeks after Align launched patent infringement lawsuits in the United States, Europe, and China.

In those cases, Align alleges infringement of patents covering multilayer aligner materials, digital treatment planning systems, and advanced aligner features. No specific Angelalign products were named in the filings. Together, the actions mark an escalation in a rivalry between two companies competing for share in the fast-growing orthodontics market.

Angelalign has firmly denied the accusations. In a statement, the Shanghai-based firm described the claims as “frivolous and entirely without merit” and said it intends to mount a vigorous defense. Chief Commercial Officer Rich Hirschland emphasized that Angelalign has built its business on clinically driven innovation and has consistently invested in patent compliance. “We are confident that we will prevail in this case,” he said.

Founded in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in 2021, Angelalign has expanded beyond China with products such as the angelButton, angelHook, the A6 mandibular system, and the angelKid, now sold in over 50 countries.

The company says these innovations, supported by flexible manufacturing and customer focus, have driven more than 1.5 million cases worldwide. Hirschland said the lawsuits will not derail its growth and may instead highlight its success.

The dispute comes as the global clear aligners market, estimated at $6.49 billion in 2024 and projected to surge to $32.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.3%, becomes increasingly competitive. With Align defending its patents and Angelalign contesting the claims, the outcome of these cases is expected to influence how competition unfolds in the clear aligner industry.

Patent infringement lawsuits in 3D printing

The 3D printing sector has seen its fair share of patent lawsuits. 3D printer manufacturer Markforged settled a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Continuous Composites that began in 2021, ending a years-long legal dispute. A Delaware jury in April 2024 had awarded Continuous Composites $17.34 million after finding Markforged liable on one patent claim.

Under the settlement, Markforged agreed to pay $18 million upfront, plus $1 million in 2025, $2 million in 2026, and $4 million in 2027, subject to court approval. The deal included cross-licensing of patents, dismissal of all claims, mutual liability releases, and a covenant not to sue, with no admission of wrongdoing by either party.

This year, Slice Engineering and Creality settled a U.S. patent dispute over 3D printer hotend technology, ending litigation that began in July 2023. Creality had sought a non-infringement ruling on Slice’s U.S. Patents 10,875,244 and 11,660,810, covering mechanical and thermal features in the Mosquito hotend, while Slice countersued in December 2024, alleging multiple Creality products, including Spider and K1 series hotends, infringed its patents.

The case was resolved through a mutual agreement, with all claims and counterclaims permanently dismissed, each side covering its own costs, and both companies signaling plans to collaborate in future 3D printing innovation.

