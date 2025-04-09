Airtech Buys Kimya Filament Portfolio for 3D Printing

Airtech Advanced Materials Group, a U.S.-based supplier of composite tooling and additive manufacturing materials, has acquired the filament business of Kimya, a former subsidiary of French industrial conglomerate Armor Group. The deal includes the catalog of technical filaments, production and development infrastructure, validation equipment, and associated intellectual property. These assets will be incorporated into Airtech’s existing portfolio of pellets and filaments for large-format and high-performance additive manufacturing.

Filament production is scheduled to resume at Airtech Europe’s headquarters in Luxembourg, where the company already manufactures its Dahltram line of thermoplastic pellet and filament resins. These materials are used in large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) systems and are designed for demanding industrial environments. The integration of Kimya’s capabilities is intended to strengthen Airtech’s supply reliability and technical support for customers working with engineering-grade polymers.

“Airtech is excited to bring Kimya filaments to the global market and build on the great foundation of quality and technical support they had established,” said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech. “We found Kimya’s portfolio to be highly aligned with our technical and customer-focused approach at Airtech to develop, sell, and support our family of high-performance resins. These materials are very complementary to our existing offerings, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds as we work to scale Kimya filaments to global markets and launch new and exciting formulations.”

Prior to its exit, the French filament company was recognized for its focus on specialty thermoplastics, including carbon-fiber-reinforced filaments and custom formulations such as a PEKK material certified for use in the railway sector. The company also participated in collaborative development projects for clients in need of application-specific performance properties. Its filaments were adopted by equipment manufacturers including Stratasys, Ultimaker, and AON3D, largely due to consistent quality and traceability standards.

Kimya’s Exit from 3D Printing

The company’s withdrawal from the additive manufacturing sector was first reported by 3D Printing Industry in November 2024. Armor Group had launched the materials business in 2017 with an investment of approximately €15 million, forecasting 30 to 40 percent annual growth. However, demand for high-performance 3D printing materials did not scale as expected, and the business faced pressure from declining equipment sales and broader economic constraints. While the number of industrial systems capable of processing advanced polymers has grown, adoption remains limited by operational complexity and a shortage of skilled personnel.

Armor Group President Hubert de Boisredon confirmed the decision via LinkedIn, citing the decline in machine sales and overall economic pressures. In his statement, he expressed pride in the Kimya team’s work while acknowledging that market leaders such as Stratasys were also facing layoffs. He emphasized that while this marked the end of Kimya’s AM operations, it would not deter Armor Group from investing in new industrial technologies, including recent ventures in battery film production.

