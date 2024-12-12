Airtech and KraussMaffei Advance Large-Format 3D Printing with Dahltram® Resins Integration

Airtech Advanced Materials Group, a leader in high-performance materials for additive manufacturing, has qualified its Dahltram® Resins for use with KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH’s powerPrint Large-Format Additive Manufacturing platforms. This partnership represents a significant advancement in large-scale 3D printing for industrial applications, enabling more precise and reliable production processes.

KraussMaffei Technologies, renowned for its expertise in injection molding and extrusion, has been at the forefront of large-format additive manufacturing. The company’s Additive division specializes in extrusion-based 3D printing technology, with the powerPrint system being a key component. This gantry-based platform is designed for industrial-scale production, offering high precision and consistency in part manufacturing. Recently, KraussMaffei has expanded its offerings to include industrial robot-based systems and standalone extrusion solutions, further solidifying its position in the additive manufacturing sector.

KraussMaffei powerPrint system interior setup for large-scale additive manufacturing. Photo via Airtech Advanced Materials Group.

“We are excited to collaborate with KraussMaffei to bring our Dahltram® Resins to their powerPrint platform globally,” said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group. “Their high-throughput extruder combined with a controlled, heated environment will enable users to achieve highly accurate and uniform prints with both low and high temperature resins, unmatched by other systems on the market.”

Dahltram® Resins are known for their exceptional performance and reliability in various 3D printing applications. Extensive testing and validation have confirmed their compatibility with the powerPrint system, ensuring that manufacturers can achieve high-quality results. Airtech’s resin range offers significant production flexibility and holds multiple end-use material approvals, making it suitable for diverse industrial applications. Mechanical and thermal testing of printed specimens guarantees that end-users receive the quality expected from Dahltram® Resins.

“With Airtech, we have found a valuable partner who truly understands how their materials are utilized by end users,” stated Rolf Mack, Vice President Additive Manufacturing at KraussMaffei. “Their comprehensive approach ensures a thoroughly tested material solution for our powerPrint system, providing excellent print and end-part quality along with deep insights into material applications. This partnership elevates the solutions we offer to our customers, setting a new standard in additive manufacturing.”

Airtech’s Logo. Image via Airtech Advanced Materials Group.

Advancements in Resin 3D Printing Technology

Concepts 3D Systems Inc., a resin 3D printing specialist, has introduced the Athena II Smart mSLA Resin 3D Printer. This device employs a 16K LCD display with a 14×19-micron resolution and a print volume of 212×118×235 mm. A system of sensors continuously monitors and adjusts parameters in real time, aiming to maintain high accuracy in fields such as dental prosthetics, jewelry design, and engineering prototypes. Safety measures include integrated air filtration systems, while connectivity options support remote monitoring and efficient workflow management.

Tangible Engineering, a German company focused on advanced 3D printing solutions, has unveiled the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer. Equipped with a 43-micron XY resolution and a 330×185×400 mm build volume, this system supports a range of 25 materials designed for various industrial uses. Applications include automotive and railway components fabricated from flame-retardant resins, electronics manufacturing aided by ESD materials, and jewelry production facilitated by materials suitable for precision casting. A software suite integrated with the system is intended to improve workflow efficiency and dimensional accuracy.

Examples of functional connectors fabricated using the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer. Photo via Tangible Engineering.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Airtech’s Logo. Image via Airtech Advanced Materials Group.