AIRSYS’ new global HQ to house a massive 3D printing factory for liquid cooling parts

AIRSYS Cooling Technologies is set to open a new global headquarters and expand its manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Located at 6228 Highway 101 in Woodruff, the new site is expected to create 215 jobs following a $40 million investment. The expansion comes as AIRSYS marks its 30th year in business.

The company specializes in energy-efficient cooling systems for information and communication technology infrastructure, with products currently deployed in data centers, schools, and telecom installations worldwide. As part of the development, AIRSYS will construct a 264,000 sq. ft. campus that will include “one of the world’s largest 3D printing factories” dedicated to liquid cooling components, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“This investment represents the realization of a dream we have been working toward for many years: to establish AIRSYS’ headquarters in the United States. It reflects our long-term vision of strengthening our presence in America, expanding our innovation in data center cooling, and building a foundation that supports our customers, employees, and communities for decades to come,” said AIRSYS’ President Paul Quigley.

Liquid cooling focus drives expansion

Designed to meet the growing demand for high-density computing applications, the new factory will focus on producing customizable spray liquid cooling components for server systems. The approach emphasizes rapid production tailored to specific server board requirements, a shift aimed at improving energy efficiency and operational performance for clients in data-intensive industries.

According to JSA, the scale of the upcoming facility underscores the project’s significance. The Woodruff site, currently under construction and expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026, is large enough to accommodate four Boeing 747 aircraft end-to-end.

The factory will also support AIRSYS’ commitment to domestic manufacturing, aiming to reduce logistical risks such as shipping delays and tariffs while maintaining oversight on quality and delivery timelines.

To support the project, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits and awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to help cover site preparation and construction costs.

“AIRSYS’ announcement today is further proof that South Carolina’s talented workforce continues to be a foundation for the success of our existing companies. The new jobs this investment brings will have a strong impact in the Upstate, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with AIRSYS in the years ahead,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Hiring for the expanded operations is underway, with further details available on the company’s careers page.

Major players double down on AM with facilities

AIRSYS joins a growing list of manufacturers building large-scale facilities to speed up production and delivery.

Two months ago, Bosch opened a new metal AM facility at its Nuremberg plant, investing nearly €6 million to boost production speed and flexibility. Anchored by a Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 3D printer, the site positions Bosch as the first Tier-1 automotive supplier in Europe to operate at this level.

Capable of producing up to 10,000 kilograms of metal parts annually, the facility enables faster turnaround, reduces material waste, and supports complex component designs. This move reflects Bosch’s broader effort to strengthen its manufacturing base in Germany and expand into sectors like energy and aviation.

Last month, US-based high-performance materials producer ATI officially opened its 132,000 sq. ft. Additive Manufacturing Products facility, which brings together the full production process from design and 3D printing to heat treatment, machining, and inspection. Building on nearly a decade of experience in additive manufacturing, the site is equipped with laser powder bed fusion technology and is certified to ISO 9001 and AS9100D standards.

It supports the production of large-format metal parts up to 1.5 meters tall with complex geometries. Awarded by Bechtel Plant Machinery, the facility’s first contract focuses on components for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, reinforcing ATI’s focus on aerospace, defense, and space.

Featured image shows the AIRSYS Cooling Technologies facility. Photo via Digital Infra Network.