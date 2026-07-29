Airbus Qualifies a First Alternative Polymer AM Partner for Satellites

Airbus has qualified the Roboze ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED Mission Ready production system to manufacture flight-ready secondary structural components for telecom and Earth observation satellites using standard ULTEM 9085 filament.

The approval makes Roboze the first alternative additive manufacturing ecosystem qualified by Airbus for high-performance polymer parts in these space applications. According to Roboze, this adds another qualified production pathway alongside what it described as a single-source ecosystem that had been in place for more than 10 years.

That timeframe is worth sitting with. For that long, aerospace manufacturers working under Airbus’s polymer AM specifications largely relied on a single qualified hardware, material, and process ecosystem. Aerospace companies routinely build backup systems into the satellites and aircraft they produce, so that no single component failure can bring down a mission.

Yet the manufacturing supply chain used to produce the polymer parts going into those systems had no such backup. It ran through a single vendor. The real significance of this qualification is that it introduces an additional qualified production pathway, reducing a dependency that had gone unaddressed for years.

Roboze ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED Mission Ready production system. Image via Roboze.

Qualification Extends Beyond the 3D Printer

Airbus’s validation covers the full production chain, from thermal management architecture to process controls and traceability protocols, all assessed against requirements for mechanical performance, flame retardancy, and batch-to-batch repeatability.

The company said the qualification also extends to distributed manufacturing environments, allowing components produced on ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED systems to achieve consistent and repeatable performance across multiple production sites.

This distributed production capability ties directly to the most practically consequential part of the qualification, which is the material pathway. Roboze passed using its standard commercial-grade ULTEM 9085 filament rather than a proprietary or aerospace-specific reformulation.

Incumbent qualified systems in this segment have typically required dedicated material grades, according to Roboze, which constrain procurement to narrow supply chains and add qualification overhead each time a new production site comes online.

Using a standard commercial material could reduce the number of material variants manufacturers need to stock and the number of qualification cycles they need to run. It could also allow satellite programs operating on tight integration schedules across geographically dispersed supplier networks to produce qualified polymer components closer to the assembly point, potentially reducing lead times and logistics complexity.

How Airbus Expands Qualified Production

The scale of Airbus’s polymer AM relationship with its primary vendor gives some measure of what single-source production looks like once it matures in aerospace. Last year, Stratasys produced over 25,000 flight-ready components per year for Airbus, with more than 200,000 certified polymer parts now in service across the A320, A350, and A400M programs.

While those figures relate to Airbus’s aircraft program rather than its satellite applications, they illustrate the scale of the company’s established qualified polymer AM ecosystem. That production relied on ULTEM 9085 Certified Grade, a proprietary aerospace-specific filament, which contrasts with Roboze’s use of a standard commercial-grade ULTEM 9085 filament for its Airbus-qualified process.

A part 3D printed using EOS PA 2241 FR. Photo via Materialise.

Airbus has opened new polymer AM process categories before. In 2021, Materialise and EOS became the first companies qualified to SLS 3D print flight-ready parts for Airbus using EOS’s flame-retardant PA 2241 FR powder. At the time of reporting, this qualification reportedly scaled to around 100 different flight-ready components on the A350, or roughly 26,000 parts per year.

Roboze says additional high-performance materials in its portfolio are already progressing through qualification programs for future aerospace applications. But the first qualified source operated as the only option for over a decade. Whether the third arrives faster will say more about the state of aerospace additive manufacturing than this qualification does on its own.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows Roboze ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED Mission Ready production system. Image via Roboze.