Aibuild integrates thermal simulation into LFAM toolpath software

Aibuild, a UK-based developer of software for large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM), has introduced an integrated finite element thermal simulation capability to its toolpath planning platform. The system, now in closed BETA, is designed for use in directed energy deposition (DED) and polymer extrusion processes. According to the company, this marks the first time such a simulation has been natively embedded within LFAM path planning software.

The tool simulates heat distribution throughout a build before printing begins, allowing process parameters such as print speed, wait times, and toolpath adjustments to be automatically optimized based on material and environmental data. Aibuild states that the system generates a finite element mesh and visualizes thermal behavior to maintain temperatures within safe process ranges. The goal is to reduce material waste and machine downtime caused by thermal-related failures, a persistent issue across both metal and polymer LFAM.

“After a decade of rigorous testing in our Ailab and close collaboration with manufacturing partners across the globe, we’ve seen the same thermal challenges halt true WAAM success,” said co-founders Daghan Cam and Michail Desyllas. “This release represents the culmination of 10 years of deep industry knowledge and our commitment to advancing additive manufacturing across processes and applications.” Product Manager Jack Sandiford added that the simulation engine is designed specifically for engineers and LFAM users, avoiding the need to manually create thermal models as required in general-purpose FEA software.

Aibuild’s closed BETA thermal simulation tool visualizes predicted temperature distribution within large-format 3D printed structures. Image via AiBuild.

Prior to this launch, thermal control in LFAM was often handled through trial-and-error calibration. Aibuild reports that many manufacturers relied on reactive adjustments during prints, contributing to inefficiencies. By embedding simulation within the planning workflow, the company aims to shift LFAM from empirical tuning to predictive thermal management. In contrast to multipurpose simulation platforms, the tool is configured for LFAM use cases and offers faster computation and fewer setup requirements.

Deployment of the simulation tool is currently limited to select partners working with both metal and polymer extrusion systems. The company plans to make the capability available to all LFAM users by the end of Q3 2025.

Aibuild 2.0 on a computer screen. Image via Ai build.

AI-driven Simulation Expands in Additive Manufacturing Software

Recent developments in additive manufacturing software have demonstrated the growing role of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing in reshaping design-to-print workflows. Spare Parts 3D (SP3D), a French software firm focused on supply chain digitization, launched in 2024 the beta version of Théia, a tool that automatically converts 2D technical drawings into 3D printable models using deep learning. Integrated into the company’s existing DigiPart platform, Théia aims to reduce manual modeling time from days to minutes, accelerating part reconstruction for sectors such as defense, petrochemicals, and heavy industry. According to SP3D, the tool could help companies collectively save $34 billion annually by enabling localized, on-demand production and minimizing spare part inventories.

Flow Science, a U.S.-based developer of computational fluid dynamics software, also expanded its additive manufacturing capabilities with the release of FLOW-3D AM 2025R1. The update introduces a unified interface and new simulation models for processes such as powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition. Designed to reduce setup complexity and enhance project continuity, the software integrates high-performance computing to deliver simulations up to nine times faster than on standard systems. By incorporating automation, new physics models, and dedicated process templates, Flow Science aims to make simulation workflows more accessible to industrial engineers while maintaining precision in metal additive manufacturing and welding.

FLOW-3D AM 2025R1 debuts as Flow Science’s latest platform for simulating laser-based additive manufacturing processes. Image via Flow Science.

Featured image shows Aibuild’s closed BETA thermal simulation tool visualizes predicted temperature distribution within large-format 3D printed structures. Image via AiBuild.