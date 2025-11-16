Aibuild and Reichenbacher Hamuel Unite for Intelligent Hybrid Manufacturing

London-based software firm Aibuild has formed a strategic partnership with German manufacturer Reichenbacher Hamuel GmbH. The collaboration aims to integrate Aibuild’s AI-powered platform with Reichenbacher’s industrial-scale machines, creating a smart hybrid manufacturing ecosystem that combines automated toolpath optimization with advanced multi-axis production capabilities.

“Our partnership with Reichenbacher represents a pivotal convergence of hardware excellence and intelligent software automation,” said Michail Desyllas, COO and Co-founder of Aibuild. “Reichenbacher’s hybrid machines are exceptional platforms for custom manufacturing, and by integrating our AI-driven toolpath and thermal simulation capabilities, we’re enabling manufacturers to achieve unprecedented levels of precision, efficiency, and flexibility in complex component production.”

HybriDX LT. Image via Aibuild.

Transforming European Manufacturing with AI and Hybrid Systems

Traditional hybrid CNC systems typically require extensive manual programming and specialized operator knowledge to manage the transition between additive and subtractive processes. Aibuild’s software automates these steps, optimizing layer deposition and thermal management while reducing material waste and production time.

The solution is particularly relevant for manufacturers of aerospace tooling, automotive fixtures, marine composites, and architectural components, where precision and efficiency are critical.

Dr. Alexander Kawalla-Nam, Head of Additive Manufacturing Technologies at Reichenbacher Hamuel GmbH, emphasized the potential of the partnership. “This partnership marks the beginning of a new era in manufacturing — where intelligence, precision, and creativity converge. At Reichenbacher, we have always believed that the future of production lies in uniting the physical and digital worlds. By combining our hybrid machine and CNC milling expertise with Aibuild’s AI-driven automation, we are turning that vision into reality. Together, we are creating systems that think, adapt, and optimize in real time — enabling manufacturers to move beyond conventional limitations and reimagine what’s possible in industrial-scale production. It’s not just about making parts; it’s about reshaping how ideas become reality,” said Dr. Alexander Kawalla-Nam, Head of Additive manufacturing technologies of Reichenbacher Hamuel GmbH.

Aibuild software. Image via Aibuild.

Daghan Cam, CEO and Co-founder of Aibuild, added: “The convergence of Aibuild’s platform with Reichenbacher’s proven hardware excellence creates something genuinely transformative. For SMEs and specialized manufacturers operating in DACH and across Europe, this partnership delivers the tools needed to compete with larger manufacturers while maintaining the flexibility and customization that defines their market position.”

Advancing Hybrid Additive/Subtractive Manufacturing

Hybrid additive/subtractive manufacturing continues to evolve across research and industry, with recent projects demonstrating how integration of simulation, automation, and large-scale production can transform manufacturing workflows.

The Ad-Proc-Add II consortium, involving institutions from Austria, Germany, and Belgium, has developed new technical frameworks to optimize hybrid additive/subtractive manufacturing (ASM). The project focused on predictive simulation, material efficiency, and automated workflow planning. Improved support structures and simulations for thermal distortion, stress, and geometry enhance production accuracy and efficiency. By linking simulation outputs to machining strategies, Ad-Proc-Add II automates hybrid workflows, reduces post-processing, shortens development cycles, and improves part repeatability, supporting broader adoption in aerospace, tooling, and medical applications.

In parallel, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies (HMT) has brought hybrid AM into large-scale, operational settings. During Trident Warrior 2025, HMT showcased its AMBIT XTRUDE polymer composite 3D printing system at the Naval Postgraduate School’s CAMRE facility in Monterey, California. Mounted on a Navy-owned CNC machine, the system enables hybrid additive-subtractive production of meter-scale parts, such as drone boat hull sections. Using pellet-fed extrusion, the AMBIT XTRUDE achieves volumetric deposition rates up to 2,000 times faster than standard desktop polymer printers, while rapid switching to milling allows precise finishing in minutes. This demonstration highlights the practical, high-speed scalability of hybrid manufacturing for defense and industrial applications.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.