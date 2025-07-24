Aibuild and Massive Dimension Deliver Scalable MD Software for Industrial 3D Printing

Aibuild, a UK software company specializing in large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM), has expanded its partnership with Massive Dimension, known for its robotic 3D printing extruders, by launching MD Software.

This offering merges Massive Dimension’s extrusion hardware with Aibuild’s reliable, industry-tested software platform. MD Software incorporates Aibuild’s features—including parametric slicing methods, analytical tools, and automated design solutions like Mould Designer—customized to enhance the performance of Massive Dimension’s extrusion equipment.

“This partnership with Massive Dimension marks our transition to a fully platform-scaled model, allowing us to deliver bespoke solutions customized to the nuances of our partners’ hardware, without disrupting the integrity of the factory floor,” said Daghan Cam, CEO and Co-founder of Aibuild.

MD Software. Image via Massive Dimension.

Pioneering Hardware-Software Flexibility

Built on Aibuild’s proven platform, MD Software features a modular and scalable architecture designed to integrate into varied manufacturing settings. It supports deployment in educational institutions, industrial plants, and research environments, facilitating applications ranging from aerospace-grade components to academic projects.

“At Massive Dimension, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with additive manufacturing, and our collaboration with Aibuild marks a major milestone in this pursuit. MD Software unites our industrial extrusion technology with Aibuild’s intelligent software platform, empowering users across top industries to achieve maximum precision, efficiency, and innovation in their manufacturing processes. This integration perfectly aligns with our vision of a future where additive manufacturing is seamless, adaptable, and truly scalable,” stated Tyler McNaney, CEO and Founder of Massive Dimension.

MD Software. Image via Massive Dimension.

Software Ecosystem Expands to Support Specialized AM Workflows

The launch of MD Software reflects a broader trend in AM, where tailored software solutions are increasingly developed to enhance workflow integration and machine-specific performance. Other recent launches support this shift toward more streamlined, interoperable, and application-focused tools.

For instance, Authentise, a provider of data-driven manufacturing software, recently announced new bundled pricing that integrates its agile manufacturing tools with Autodesk Fusion, aiming to simplify and expand access to end-to-end digital manufacturing workflows.

The bundles, offered directly by Authentise, combine Autodesk’s cloud-powered CAD/CAM/CAE platform with Authentise’s Flows production management system. The configurations—Polymer and Metal Bundles—include advanced simulation tools, material tracking features, and multiple Fusion user seats.

Elsewhere, Prague-based startup Additive Appearance, a spin-off from Charles University, has released PrismSlicer, a slicing and design-for-additive-manufacturing (DfAM) software developed specifically for multi-material inkjet 3D printing. PrismSlicer focuses on delivering high-fidelity color accuracy, precise volumetric control, and efficient material use, addressing needs across sectors such as industrial design, healthcare, dental, model making, education, and rapid prototyping.

