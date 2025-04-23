AI Text to STL tool Sloyd 2.0 Launches

Software company Sloyd has launched version 2.0 of its real-time, web-based 3D creation platform introducing an upgrade designed to streamline modeling for creators.

Backed by Autodesk, Nvidia’s Inception program, gaming platform Overwolf, and Andreessen Horowitz’s (A16Z) Speedrun accelerator, the Oslo-based company aims to make 3D creation faster, easier, and more accessible for game developers, digital artists, and 3D printing enthusiasts.

With Sloyd 2.0, the company places creators at the center of its platform, both in functionality and visibility. Available as of April 18th, the update enhances its parametric generation system, which enables users to customize models in real time using sliders, toggles, and AI-powered tools.

These models are automatically optimized for export, offering performance-ready meshes that are compatible with game engines and real-time environments. New material controls allow users to apply hundreds of tilable textures either through prompt-based or manual selection, supporting faster workflows with more visual control. The platform is underpinned by a rebuilt backend that supports faster iteration and more responsive creation.

“This release is about getting out of the way of the creator,” said Andreas Edesberg, CEO of Sloyd. “We want to remove the friction of modeling, asset setup, and pipeline cleanup. We’re keen to continue supporting an expanding user base of 3D printing and we’ve added STL export and lots of new generators especially for 3D collectibles.”

Real-time 3D model editing in Sloyd 2.0. Image via Sloyd.

Boosted support for 3D printing

One of the standout additions is the image-to-3D feature, which converts 2D images into 3D models using a technique called G-splatting. While this feature currently supports only the GLB format, it opens new possibilities for users to create 3D content from photos.

Alongside this, Sloyd has added STL export support and a range of new generators specifically aimed at users creating 3D collectibles. These additions reflect the platform’s growing user base within the 3D printing community, which has become an increasingly significant audience in the past year.

In a major shift from its earlier pricing model, Sloyd 2.0 removes credit-based limits. Previously, subscribers received a set number of export credits each month. Under the new structure, usage is unlimited for subscribers as part of the launch promotion.

Because the parametric AI creation tools consume very little computing power, the company can afford to provide unrestricted access without significant operational cost. The image-to-3D tool, which requires more processing power, will also remain unlimited for now, until computing capacity is reached.

Since its debut in 2021, Sloyd has attracted over 300,000 users, including small game studios, CGI artists, animators, and makers focused on 3D printing. In response to this audience, the company is putting greater emphasis on print-ready formats and highlighting the creators behind each generator, aligning with its goal of making the platform both functional and community-driven.

Looking ahead, Sloyd plans to introduce text-to-3D generation using G-splatting, provide an option to optimize image-based 3D models for printing, including topology improvements, and implement a quality control process to ensure water tightness in parametric outputs.

Additional plans include enabling full scene generation through AI and continuously improving the variety and quality of its creation methods. With each new capability, the platform aims to make high-quality, creator-driven 3D modeling faster, easier, and more widely accessible.

Latest 3D model generation tools

Away from Sloyd, AI-powered 3D modeling platform Tripo AI launched a new Application Programming Interface (API) that enables developers to generate 3D models from text and image inputs, streamlining workflows for applications in design, simulation, and immersive environments.

3D model of a retro style shield. Image via Tripo AI.

The API supports rapid prototyping by turning prompts into draft models within minutes, which can then be refined into high-resolution versions. It also offers automated animation, model customization into styles like voxel or LEGO-like forms, and exports in formats such as USDZ and FBX. Available via a web app and with comprehensive documentation, Tripo’s API aims to simplify and scale 3D model creation.

Before this, Los Angeles-based Zoo developed an open-source platform that converts plain text prompts into CAD models using AI. Powered by its proprietary KittyCAD design API and ML-ephant machine learning API, the system generates 3D models by analyzing training data through code.

Founded by Relativity Space Co-founder Jordan Noone, the Zoo platform is freely available and allows users to export AI-generated models in formats such as STL, PLY, OBJ, STEP, GLTF, GLB, and FBX. These files are compatible with 3D printing and can also be refined using other CAD tools.

