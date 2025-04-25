AI-powered Technical Drawing Analysis for Spare Part Digitization from 3YOURMIND

3D printing software developer 3YOURMIND has launched a new AI-driven feature to assist with spare part digitization from legacy technical drawings.

Named Technical Drawing Analysis, the tool is now available as part of the company’s existing Part Identification software. Designed to improve equipment sustainment workflows across defense, aerospace, and energy industries, the feature can analyze legacy 2D drawings up to 200 times faster than manual processes, according to the company.

The feature helps digitize spare parts lacking existing 3D models, especially for aging or critical infrastructure. Since 2D technical drawings are often the only records of original designs, converting them enables manufacturers to build digital inventories for advanced manufacturing.

“Our goal is to unlock the full potential of this existing data, enabling organizations to make faster, more informed manufacturing decisions. By streamlining this otherwise manually-intensive process, we’re helping to accelerate the next step: creating the 3D file. Our long-term vision for this functionality is text-to-3D,” said Stephan Galozy, Chief Product Officer at 3YOURMIND.

Improving part identification at scale

The new Technical Drawing Analysis uses optical character recognition (OCR) in combination with large language models (LLM) to identify and extract information from a range of technical drawing formats. Metadata such as title blocks, annotations, and drawing notes are analyzed to determine whether parts can be manufactured using a variety of standard and specialized technologies.

These technologies include CNC machining, powder bed fusion, material extrusion, vat polymerization, direct energy deposition, and binder jetting. Based on the analysis, the software can evaluate manufacturability, offering recommendations for re-engineering or traditional procurement where appropriate.

In addition to assessing production feasibility, the software provides estimated cost and lead time forecasts. These projections are visualized within the interface to help users make informed decisions about how to move forward with part sourcing or production.

A key goal of the new feature is to reduce the time and labor required to manually interpret technical drawings, often a bottleneck in part digitization workflows. Engineers can either analyze individual files or process thousands of drawings in batches. By doing so, organizations can accelerate the creation of 3D models and reduce reliance on hardcopy documentation for manufacturing and logistics operations.

The tool also supports the creation of centralized digital hubs, allowing organizations to implement standardized data practices for their part documentation. This could prove especially useful for industries with strict maintenance requirements and long equipment life cycles.

Given its focus on industries that handle sensitive or regulated components, the software is ITAR compliant and hosted via secure cloud infrastructure to meet defense and government security standards.

3YOURMIND is currently offering the AI-powered Technical Drawing Analysis as a free trial to qualifying companies. Interested users can request a free consultation or contact the company.

Spare parts digitization developments

Now 3YOURMIND being the latest, other developments reflect a broader push to digitize spare parts for faster and more resilient supply chains.

Last year, UAE-based 3D printing bureau Immensa and risk management firm DNV introduced what they call the world’s first global guideline for digitizing spare parts, aimed at strengthening supply chains through on-demand 3D printing.

Immensa’s 3D printing Digital Inventory offering. Image via Immensa.

Targeting the $91 billion energy and power sector, the guideline outlines how to assess, digitize, and manufacture spare parts locally. Developed over five months by a team of experts, it addresses growing supply chain risks from geopolitical conflicts and climate change.

In other news, French start-up Spare Parts 3D (SP3D) launched the beta program of Théia, a software tool that automatically converts 2D technical drawings into 3D printable models using deep learning, OCR, and computer vision. Integrated into SP3D’s AI-based DigiPart platform, Théia aims to streamline spare part digitization, reducing manual conversion time from days to minutes.

Initially developed with the French Defense Innovation Agency (DIA) and University for Research in Automated Production (LURPA) of the École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay, the tool supports supply chain resilience by enabling local, on-demand production. According to SP3D, Théia could help companies save up to $34 billion annually in inventory costs while reducing waste and emissions.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 3YOURMIND workflow use case screening. Image via 3YOURMIND.