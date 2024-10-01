AI-Driven 3D Printing Enhances Surgical Preparation

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have developed an AI-guided 3D printing process capable of producing highly detailed replicas of human organs. The new technique is aimed at allowing surgeons to rehearse complex procedures, providing more accurate and patient-specific practice.

The AI algorithm, trained on images and key attributes of organs such as kidneys and prostates, optimizes 3D printer settings to balance model accuracy, weight, and printing speed. Key parameters, including nozzle size, material pressure, and print layer height, are automatically adjusted for each case. This enables the production of precise organ models in significantly reduced timeframes.

According to Kaiyan Qiu, assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering at WSU, the AI-driven process can rapidly produce high-fidelity models that aid in surgical rehearsals. “In practice, a surgeon can receive a patient’s MRI in the morning, print a model in half an hour, and spend the remaining time preparing for surgery,” said Qiu.

Using a multi-objective Bayesian Optimization (BO) approach, the WSU team designed the AI to enhance the precision of the 3D printing process. The BO algorithm applies probabilistic modeling to refine print settings and ensure robust results. This approach allows for ongoing improvements to model quality and printing efficiency, helping tailor the output to the unique needs of each surgery.

WSU’s system uses NVIDIA A40 GPUs and NeRF technology to create accurate mesh models of 3D-printed organs, ensuring structural and functional fidelity. The same AI-guided process can also be applied to prototypes for medical devices, such as pacemakers or stents, and has the potential for broader industrial applications.

The methodology for machine learning assisted 3D-printing is a four-step recursive process. Photo via Washington State University.

AI Advances in Healthcare and Security Impacts on 3D Printing

At Rapid+TCT 2024, nTop’s CEO, Bradley Rothenberg, discussed how AI optimizes material usage and enhances print quality, making it easier to design and test patient-specific medical devices. AI tools are now widely integrated to improve efficiency in design processes, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced new regulations restricting the export of advanced 3D printing technologies. These measures are aimed at preventing technologies like metal 3D printing systems from being misused in sensitive or military applications. The restrictions target 3D printers designed to produce metal components using lasers, electric arcs, or electron beams, and are part of broader anti-terrorism measures aimed at securing U.S. technological leadership.



By integrating advancements in AI and 3D printing, the future of customized, rapid production for both medical and industrial use seems poised for continued evolution.

Engine part simulation in nTop 5. Image via nTop.

