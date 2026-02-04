AI + 3D Printing: AON3D Raises Growth Capital for Production-Scale Polymers

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer AON3D has raised new growth capital in a funding round led by venture capital firm Cycle Capital, with participation from Desjardins Capital and continued backing from SineWave Ventures, IronGate Capital Advisors, Starship Ventures, and EDC Capital. The company said the investment will be used to expand manufacturing capacity and accelerate the commercial deployment of Hylo, AON3D’s industrial 3D printer designed for high-performance polymer parts.

AON3D framed the funding as a step toward broader adoption and scale. “AON3D is eliminating key barriers to scale and adoption of additive manufacturing – enabling customers to qualify parts faster, produce at volume with confidence, and bring new applications to market sooner,” said Randeep Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AON3D.

The AON3D Hylo 3D printer. Photo via AON3D.

AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing Strategy

Hylo integrates sensor-based monitoring with software intelligence to deliver repeatable, production-grade printing while maintaining compatibility with open-market materials. Central to this strategy is Basis, AON3D’s machine learning–driven software platform, which manages part qualification, process optimization, and production consistency across the additive workflow. According to the company, this approach reduces technical barriers for manufacturers working with advanced polymers and enables faster qualification for end-use applications.

In an interview with AON3D’s VP of Sales & Marketing, Leif Tiltins, he described the hybrid machine not just as an improvement, but as a fundamental shift in how AM workflows are executed. Tiltins explained that traditional slicers lack what he calls “thermal intelligence” — the ability to dynamically respond to part geometry and material behavior in real time — and that Basis was explicitly designed to fill that gap. “We take your G-code, look at the actual part geometry and features being printed, and adapt it for the specific brand and type of material based on your geometry,” he said, highlighting how the software goes beyond static profiles to dynamically optimize prints and reduce trial‑and‑error setup.

AON3D Basis Software. Image via AON3D.

Cycle Capital described AON3D as a rapidly scaling player in industrial additive manufacturing, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in improving production reliability and efficiency. The firm noted that the technology supports applications across aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Desjardins Capital highlighted the company’s open and intelligent platform as a differentiator in the industrial 3D printing space. “Their additive manufacturing technology—open, intelligent, and accessible—is redefining the standards of industrial 3D printing. By leveraging innovation, artificial intelligence, and materials science, AON3D is helping strengthen the competitiveness of manufacturing companies here and abroad. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting Quebec leaders who are shaping the future of advanced manufacturing,” said Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Capital.

Recent Financing Context & Investment Climate

The investment landscape for additive manufacturing has shifted since the pandemic‑era surge, with 2024 seeing roughly US $650 million across 40 deals, down from the 2021–2022 boom. Experts note that “heady days of venture capital pouring into hardware-focused startups promising marginally faster or cheaper printers are over” with investors now prioritizing technologies that solve real customer problems. Hardware and application-focused companies attract most funding, while software investments remain limited, reflecting a broader rationalization of capital toward measurable commercial impact.

Strategic, production-oriented funding has replaced, hype-driven, speculative bets. AON3D’s latest round exemplifies this shift. Other recent deals include Carbon, which secured US$60 million to expand its polymer production platform for high-volume, end-use applications, while application-focused firms like Conflux Technology raised $160 million by targeting aerospace and healthcare markets, demonstrating investor preference for companies with tangible industrial outcomes.

