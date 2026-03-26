Agnikul Tests New Agnite Rocket Engine, Claims It Can Be 3D Printed in Just 7 Days

Spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos has tested Agnite, a booster engine it says can be fully 3D printed in seven days at one-tenth the cost of conventional manufacturing.

One metre long and 3D printed from Inconel as a single piece, Agnite is powered by electric motor-driven pumps and was tested at the company’s facility at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai. The engine is built as an integrated structure running from fuel inlet to exhaust without welds, joints, or fasteners, and Agnikul holds a US patent for the design. It is the nation’s largest single-piece Inconel rocket engine and the first of its scale to be tested with electric pump architecture.

(L-R): Co-Founder and COO, Moin SPM with Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos. Photo via Business Standard.

Built Around Operational Efficiency

Because the engine prints as one continuous piece, it bypasses the machining, welding, and multi-component assembly that makes conventional engine manufacturing so time-consuming.

The spacetech startup has also chosen electric pumps over gas generators, which carry fewer moving parts and require less refurbishment between flights, a practical consideration for a company that has reusability on its roadmap. Meanwhile, customers can make payload changes up to 30 days before a scheduled launch.

Agnite follows two other propulsion milestones in quick succession. Last month, Agnikul fired three semi-cryogenic engines simultaneously in synchronisation, which the company says is the first such test conducted in India.

Both build on the foundation laid by the Agnibaan SOrTeD mission in 2024, India’s first controlled flight from a private launch pad at Sriharikota and the country’s first flight powered by a semi-cryogenic engine.

Beyond propulsion, Agnikul operates its own mission control, ground stations, and manufacturing facility, alongside patents in Europe, and India covering propulsion systems, convertible upper-stage architecture, and orbital platform technologies. It has also secured commercial partnerships for space-based AI infrastructure.

According to a news report, Agnikul is valued at over $500 million drawing investment from HDFC Bank, Advenza Global Limited, and Artha Select Fund, among others. Separately, the Tamil Nadu government’s industrial development arm (TIDCO) put in Rs 25 crore under the TIDCO Startup Investment Policy 2025, marking the first time a government body has taken an equity stake in an Indian space startup.

3D printing rocket engines in one piece

Conventional rocket engines are assembled from hundreds of individually machined and welded components, with qualification testing required at each stage, a process that typically stretches across months. A single-piece engine that bypasses that entire sequence doesn’t just cut cost; it directly supports the faster turnaround that reusability requires.

The manufacturing approach Agnikul used with Agnite has a direct parallel in the XRA-2E5, a 200 kN aerospike engine produced by LEAP 71 and HBD recently, also a one-metre, single-piece Inconel print completed in a continuous 289-hour build, establishing that the manufacturing method is repeatable at this scale.

The XRA-2E5 rocket engine. Photo via LEAP 71.

On the test-firing side, Aconity3D’s single-piece copper alloy aerospike rocket engine passed its hot-fire test on the first attempt last year, suggesting that monolithic 3D printed rocket engines can survive combustion conditions.

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Featured image shows (L-R): Co-Founder and COO, Moin SPM with Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos. Photo via Business Standard.