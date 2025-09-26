AgniKul opens its new Chennai facility to 3D print metre-scale rocket engines

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Chennai-based private space startup AgniKul Cosmos has set up what it calls India’s first private large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) facility for aerospace and rocket systems at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.

The new site builds on the company’s earlier effort in 2022, when it opened Rocket Factory-1, described at the time as India’s first dedicated facility for 3D printed rocket engines. While that facility focused on producing smaller engines such as Agnilet, the latest centre is equipped to handle much larger components and a wider set of manufacturing tasks.

The facility combines design, printing, post processing and testing in a single location. It can 3D print parts up to a metre in height, a scale not previously possible in India, and make them flight ready within days. Agnikul says this will help shorten development cycles and speed up testing of new designs.

According to Times of India (TOI), a key feature is a depowdering machine developed in house to improve post processing. The system is designed to achieve the surface quality and reliability needed for spaceflight while reducing dependence on outside suppliers. With the facility now operational, the company expects to accelerate the production of engines and other critical hardware for its launch vehicles at lower cost and on tighter timelines.

Moin SPM, co-founder and COO of Agnikul, said, “This is not just a milestone for Agnikul, it is a statement of national capability.”

(L-R): Co-Founder and COO, Moin SPM with Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos. Photo via Business Standard.

3D printing rocket engines at Agnikul

By setting up the LFAM facility, Agnikul expanded its additive manufacturing capacity from experimental prototypes to large flight-ready structures. Recently, AgniKul secured a US patent after producing what it claimed was the world’s largest single piece Inconel rocket engine, measuring about one metre in length.

Printed as an integrated structure running from fuel inlet to exhaust without welds, joints or fasteners, the engine was intended to simplify manufacturing while reducing weak points. The company noted that the process cut production time by more than 60%, representing a notable development in additive manufacturing at this scale.

In February 2021, the startup tested Agnilet, a semi-cryogenic engine manufactured in a single 3D printing run. Designed for the Agnibaan launch vehicle, which is capable of carrying up to 100 kg into low Earth orbits of around 700 km, the engine demonstrated the efficiency of additive manufacturing. At the time, AgniKul noted it could be produced in under four days and at only a fraction of the cost of conventional assembly.

Elsewhere, the space startup successfully carried out the maiden launch of its Agnibaan Suborbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD), just two days after an earlier attempt was called off.

Powered by Agnilet, the single-stage rocket marked the country’s first controlled flight of such technology. According to TOI, the mission also achieved two other milestones: India’s first rocket launch from a private pad at Sriharikota and its first flight powered by a semi-cryogenic engine. Designed as a test flight, SOrTeD validated Agnikul’s in-house systems while gathering crucial flight data.

3D printing scales rocket production

The use of additive manufacturing in building space rockets has been steadily expanding. Last year, NASA engineer Paul Gradl noted in an interview with 3D Printing Industry that metal 3D printing now plays a major role in the design and production of rocket engines.

In a related development, SpaceX signed a $5 million licensing deal with Velo3D for 3D printers, adding to earlier agreements between the two companies. SpaceX already applies this technology in making its Raptor engines, and Elon Musk has described the firm’s metal 3D printing capability as the most advanced in the field.

Earlier in August, Korean launch startup INNOSPACE accelerated in-house production of hybrid rocket components by installing three Eplus3D metal powder bed fusion (PBF) systems at its Hwaseong Campus, allowing the company to produce 13 core components for the HANBIT rocket line. The new Advanced Manufacturing Division brought end-to-end engine production under one roof, cutting costs by up to 50% and reducing lead times.

The facility included an EP-M450 large-format 3D printer and two EP-M300 machines capable of building both large structural parts and smaller complex components. Among the first outputs were oxidizer pumps for the HANBIT-Nano vehicle, which passed acceptance tests and moved toward serial production.

