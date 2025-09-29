AFWERX Awards Firehawk Aerospace $4M to Develop Extended-Range Solid Rocket Propulsion

Firehawk Aerospace, a company focused on defense technology and propulsion systems, has secured a $4 million TACFI contract by AFWERX to develop extended-range solid rocket motors. Using 3D printed thermoplastic-based propellants, the motors will feature optimized formulations and geometries for maximum range and will be tested through hot fire trials.

The award falls under the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Open Topic SBIR/STTR program. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, a division of AFWERX within the U.S. Space Force, have partnered to simplify the SBIR/STTR process. The program supports a broad range of advanced technologies, accelerates proposal-to-award timelines, expands the applicant pool, and reduces administrative requirements.

First Flight Test of 3D Printed Hybrid Rocket. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.

Technology and Strategic Impact

Firehawk leverages additive manufacturing to produce rocket propulsion systems that are safer, more versatile, and higher-performing, while also enhancing supply chain resilience. Through this program, Firehawk aims to develop advanced capabilities that bolster U.S. national defense.

“Firehawk is challenging decades of traditional propulsion technology, while delivering performance that redefines what’s possible,” said Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk. “This award is testament to our commitment to deliver propulsion systems that perform under pressure, adapt to the mission, and enable those on the front lines to execute with confidence. We’re building for the operational realities our forces face today and those that lie ahead, to give our warfighters the edge.”

Michael Stark, Firehawk President and George Liddell, Director of Operations. Photo Firehawk.

U.S. Defense Investments in Additive Manufacturing

In related developments, Elementum 3D, a developer of advanced metal materials and print parameters for additive manufacturing, was selected as an EWAAC awardee. The company will contribute its expertise in high-performance materials and AM processes to support projects aligned with the Air Force’s digital transformation and armament modernization goals. The company is known for its proprietary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology, which enables printing of advanced materials previously unattainable with conventional methods.

In June, Divergent Technologies, an AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, was also selected to participate in the EWAAC program. Divergent’s Adaptive Production System (DAPS) integrates AI-driven design, high-volume additive manufacturing, and robotic assembly to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation weapons systems.

The EWAAC initiative is a $46 billion multi-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract aimed at accelerating innovation within the U.S. defense sector.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows First Flight Test of 3D Printed Hybrid Rocket. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.