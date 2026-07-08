Aerospace

AFIT and Oak Ridge Turn to 3D Printing for Faster, Cheaper Radiation Detectors

Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense 2026: Innovative Space Hardware for Biology
No Newer Articles