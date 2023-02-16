Afinia announces the shipment of its all-new Afinia H440 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

US-based 3D printing solutions provider Afinia 3D has announced the shipping of its new Afinia H440 3D Printer.

This novel system is priced at $1,099. The new Afinia H440 3D printer is the “pinnacle” of affordability, dependability, and usability. It’s ideal for engineers, hobbyists, and educators looking for a quick and simple “out-of-the-box experience”, claims the company.

Afinia H440 3D printer. Image via Afinia 3D.

Enhanced features from Afinia H440 that facilitate safe and easy 3D printing

The dimensions of the Afinia H440 are 7.9 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches. Users can wirelessly transfer print jobs from a desktop or smartphone app using wifi. The system has a touchscreen control that allows basic operations to be performed without the need for a computer. According to the company, the 3D printer has better resolution and provides layer thickness as fine as 0.1mm.

Power failure protection is another improved feature that helps users resume printing from where a print was stopped due to power failure. When the system runs out of filament, the 3D printer comes to a halt, allowing users to substitute the filament and continue printing.

Other additional features include automatic nozzle height detection. This feature supports the user in making sure their print adheres firmly to the print bed. The software-assisted leveling feature compensates for warped or flawed print surfaces, allowing users to print successfully. Furthermore, the Afinia H440’s HEPA air filtration feature minimizes 3D printing air emissions for a safer 3D printing environment.

Technical specifications and pricing

Operating Ambient Temperature 59-86°F, 20-70% RH non Power Input 110 – 240 VAC, 50-60 Hz Printing Technology MEM (Melted Extrusion Modeling) Extruder Single Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm Buildplate Max Temperature 212°F Connectivity USB Cable and WIFI Touch Screen 4.3″ LCD Screen Build Volume 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.9″ Calibration and Leveling Automatic Layer Resolution 0.1 / 0.15 / 0.2 / 0.25 / 0.3 / 0.35 mm Build plate Surface Reversible Heated (Perforated / Flex)

Dual Filtration System HEPA and Activated Carbon Filter Print Resume On Power Interrupt Yes Pause to Change Filament Type Yes Out of Filament Detection Yes Filament ABS, ABS+, PLA, TPU and 3rd Party Filament Diameter 1.75 mm Filament Spool Compatibility 500g, 1kg or 2kg Operating Sound 47 db Ultra Quiet Software Afinia Studio 2.6.39 Supported OS Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X, iOS8 or later Supported File Formats .tsk, .up3, .usp, .stl, .obj, .3mf, .ply, .off, .3ds Size 19″ x 17″ x 22″ Weight 49 lbs

Feature image shows Afinia H440 3D printer. Image via Afinia 3D.