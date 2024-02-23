Afinia 3D unveils new 3D printing systems: technical specifications and pricing

US-based 3D printing solutions provider Afinia 3D has introduced two new offerings to its product lineup: the QD330 3D printer and the Dobot Robotics series.

Priced at an affordable $649, the QD330 is equipped with various innovative features tailored to meet the demands of 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals alike. The QD330 boasts features designed to streamline the printing process and enhance the overall user experience. Automatic Bed Leveling, HEPA 13 Air Filtration, and a Built-in Camera for remote monitoring of prints are among the standout features that ensure ease of use and quality results. The 3D printer also offers multiple connectivity options, including Wifi and LAN network connections, catering to diverse user preferences.

Afinia QD330: features and capabilities

According to the company, the QD330 achieves consistent and flawless prints thanks to its Core XY all-metal frame and vibration-canceling technology. Additionally, it offers high-speed 3D printing with a printing speed of up to 600mm/s. With whisper-quiet operation at just 50dB, it ensures a peaceful printing environment, making it suitable for a variety of workspaces.

The versatility of the QD330 is highlighted by its ability to print with a wide range of materials, including PLA, ABS, PETG, and more, allowing users to explore their creative boundaries. Effortless leveling, nozzle detachment for maintenance, and premium printing surface further enhance the user experience. Moreover, features such as power loss recovery and filament run-out protection ensure uninterrupted printing and peace of mind for users.

Dobot Robotics Series offers flexible automation solutions

In addition to the QD330 3D printer, Afinia 3D has also introduced the Dobot Robotics series, which includes the Dobot MG400 desktop robotic arm and the Dobot Magician E6. The MG400 is a lightweight desktop robot with a footprint smaller than a piece of A4 paper. It is designed to be flexible, easy to deploy, and safe for collaboration, making automation affordable and accessible for diversified and small-batch production. With a payload of 750g, a maximum reach of 440mm, hand-held teaching, and collision detection, the MG400 is suitable for lightweight desktop applications and quick deployment on production lines.

The Magician E6 is a six-axis desktop collaborative robot tailored for educational and research applications. It shares features with industrial collaborative robots and accommodates various industrial expansion accessories. The Magician E6 is equipped with diverse interfaces for secondary development and features a customized curriculum system that covers robotic structure and control principles. Together, these features facilitate innovative exploration in educational and scientific research while also providing a practical platform for AI and intelligent manufacturing studies.

Afinia 3D’s Collaborative Robot Universal Training Platform is designed to offer a comprehensive teaching platform for vocational schools and enterprise training. It integrates various components, including a robot, control system, vision system, and conveyor belt. With its modular design, customization is flexible and easy, allowing students to acquire skills related to smart robot systems effectively and improve their practical and innovative capabilities.

Technical specifications of the QD330 3D printer

The QD330 is scheduled to begin shipping at the end of February. For more details, interested customers can visit the new website or contact Afinia 3D.

Product name QD330 3D printer Build Volume 220 x 220 x 220 mm Printing Speed Max. 600mm/s Extruder Temperature Max. 280℃ Platform Temperature Max. 110℃ Filament Compatibility PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PLA-CF, PETG-CF Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm (default), optional 0.25/0.6/0.8 mm Connectivity USB Flash Drive, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Power Supply AC 100-240V / DC 24V / 13.3A, 320W Product Dimension 380 x 400 x 453 mm Product Weight 20.1 kg

Featured image shows Afinia 3D’s QD330 3D printer. Photo via Afinia 3D.