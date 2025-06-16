Aerial AM: Researchers from UCL, EPFL, Empa, and Imperial College Propose Drone-Based Construction Framework

A study published in Science Robotics explores Aerial Additive Manufacturing (Aerial AM), a construction method that uses flying robots equipped with advanced manipulators to build structures in remote, elevated, or otherwise inaccessible environments. The technique was developed by researchers from Swiss institutions EPFL and EMPA, in collaboration with Imperial College London and University College London. The project aims to overcome the limitations of ground-based construction systems and reduce traditional construction times, enabling more flexible, efficient, and sustainable building practices.

The research was led by Yusuf Furkan Kaya and Professor Mirko Kovač of EPFL and Empa’s Laboratory of Sustainability Robotics, with contributions from the Aerial Robotics Laboratory at Imperial College London, University College London, the University of Bristol, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Aerial AM in Practice

Titled Aerial Additive Manufacturing: Towards On-site Building Construction with Aerial Robots, the study outlines three construction approaches enabled by Aerial AM. The Discrete method involves placing modular units, such as bricks; the Tensile method uses linear elements like cables to build tension-based structures; and the Continuous method constructs forms by layering extruded materials. Each technique addresses different construction requirements and use cases.

Aerial AM applications fall into three main categories: discrete, tensile, and continuous. Image via UCL.

To advance the development of Aerial Additive Manufacturing systems, the researchers propose a five-level autonomy framework. This framework tackles key challenges including flight coordination, precision in material deposition, and scalability for large-scale manufacturing tasks. The study also highlights potential benefits related to safety and environmental performance. According to the researchers, automating construction tasks with lightweight aerial systems may reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease material waste, and limit worker exposure to hazardous conditions.

Autonomy Framework. Image via UCL.

The team cites early demonstrations of Aerial AM in tasks such as rapid structural repair, modular assembly, and emergency infrastructure deployment. These examples, they argue, show the potential scope of the technology in both urban and remote applications.

Technical Challenges and Ongoing Research

While the study identifies a range of possible applications, it also acknowledges that Aerial AM remains in the early stages of development. Key challenges include improving the durability of construction materials suitable for aerial delivery, enhancing localization and navigation systems in outdoor settings, and enabling coordinated operations among multiple aerial units during complex builds. The authors said tackling these issues is key to enabling Aerial AM to be effectively applied in real-world settings.

To enable real-world testing, the researchers will utilize DroneHub, a new facility located within Empa’s NEST research and innovation building. DroneHub offers a controlled environment designed specifically for evaluating construction drones under near-field conditions. “Construction drones can be tested here under real conditions, further developed, and advanced toward market readiness,” explained Professor Kovač. Initial field trials are planned to commence later this year.

Aerial Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum

In May, researchers at Luleå University of Technology in Sweden demonstrated a fully autonomous aerial AM framework capable of fabricating 3D structures using drones. The system, developed by Marios-Nektarios Stamatopoulos, Jakub Haluska, Elias Small, Jude Marroush, Avijit Banerjee, and George Nikolakopoulos, combines optimized mesh decomposition with advanced flight control and has been validated through successful real-world printing of foam structures.

In 2022, UK-based researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Bath and University College London developed a swarm of drones capable of collaboratively 3D printing intricate concrete structures, marking one of the first fully aerial construction 3D printing frameworks. This system utilized scanning drones to guide extruder-equipped drones, ensuring precise layer deposition and overlap.

Similarly, the “Break the Grid” initiative by GXN Innovation proposed drone-based 3D printing systems to apply insulation to aging high-rise buildings, aiming to reduce labor costs and human interaction in construction processes. These developments underscore the potential of aerial AM in revolutionizing construction methodologies.

