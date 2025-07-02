Admatec and Formatec resume operations under new ownership and names

Admatec and Formatec, two Dutch firms specializing in ceramic additive manufacturing and injection molding, have resumed activities under new legal entities after filing for bankruptcy in April 2025. Now operating as Admatec Additive Solutions B.V. and Formatec Advanced Products B.V., the companies continue under the leadership of former Admatec director and co-founder Michiel de Bruijcker. Their restart retains core personnel, production infrastructure, and customer relationships.

Formatec, founded in 1996, developed expertise in high-precision Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM). Admatec was launched in 2012 to focus on industrial 3D printing of ceramics and metals. The company built a global customer base, with a significant concentration in the United States where its technology is used in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and medical applications. Prior to insolvency, both firms operated under electronics 3D printing company Nano Dimension. Over time, local operations received reduced attention, leading to strategic misalignment and eventual financial collapse.

3D printing ceramics with Admaflex DLP technology. Photo via Admatec.

The restart is backed by de Bruijcker and two Dutch investors with backgrounds in industrial technology and sustainable manufacturing. According to the group, their long-term objectives include value creation, knowledge retention, and maintaining skilled employment in the region. The transition marks a return to localized management and technical focus after years of remote oversight.

Admatec Additive Solutions and Formatec Advanced Products are operating with their existing teams and integrated manufacturing workflows. Both companies maintain full in-house capability, covering product development, additive manufacturing, CIM, and post-processing. Their vertically integrated structures allow them to continue delivering precision ceramic components for specialized industrial applications.

“With this new foundation, Admatec Additive Solutions and Formatec Advanced Products are ready for a future in which quality, reliability and technological advantage are of absolute essence,” said de Bruijcker.

Michiel de Bruijcker now leads Admatec Additive Solutions and Formatec Advanced Products following their relaunch. Photo via Admatec/Fomatec.

Nano Dimension’s acquisition and divestment

In 2022, Nano Dimension acquired Formatec Holdings for $12.9 million in cash, bringing both Admatec and Formatec Technical Ceramics under its umbrella. Jaco Saurwalt, then COO of the combined unit, joined Nano Dimension as head of its Admatec/Formatec division, commenting, “The teams across Admatec and Formatec are excited to become a part of Nano Dimension. We are proud of how we have developed this business and are convinced that we shall be able to expand and accelerate our growth based on our present technology and services.”

Under its “From Chaos to Discipline” initiative for fiscal 2025, Nano Dimension reported full-year 2024 revenue of $57.8 million, a 2.6 percent increase from FY 2023, and fourth-quarter revenue of $14.6 million, up 0.8 percent year-over-year despite a 1.9 percent sequential decline. Management narrowed product focus, cut annual operating expenses by $20 million, and boosted revenue per employee by 52 percent. The company also exited non-core assets, including its Admatec and Formatec divisions, to streamline operations and improve margins. CFO Assaf Zipori summed up the transformation as moving “from chaos to discipline.”

Sales growth in a challenging macro environment. Image via Nano Dimension.

