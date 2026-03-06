Adidas Scales New 3D Printed CLIMACOOL LACED Globally for Post-Game Comfort

Two years after a limited release, German sportswear brand adidas is putting the CLIMACOOL LACED into wide circulation, available globally from March 3, 2026 online and in stores. The shoe is built using Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing process, allowing each pair to be assembled in approximately 24 hours into a seamless, joint-free structure with no edges or pressure points.

The sportswear brand frames the manufacturing process as a deliberate departure from conventional footwear construction, where structural, material, and aesthetic decisions are typically made in isolation rather than developed as a single, integrated system from the ground up. The shoe is priced at €160, $160, £140, and available in unisex sizes UK 4 to 14.

3D printed CLIMACOOL LACED. Photo via adidas.

To front the campaign, adidas tapped NBA player Jalen Williams and WNBA player Kahleah Copper, two athletes whose profiles extend well beyond the court, anchoring the shoe’s positioning around recovery, breathability, and off-duty wear.

“For me, comfort is essential as soon as I step off the court. My feet go through so much during training and games, so giving them time to breathe is a non-negotiable – shoes are exactly what I need after an intense session on the court,” said Williams.

Lighter, Breathable, Built to Last

The use of high-resolution additive manufacturing for CLIMACOOL LACED enables ventilation zones to be positioned exactly where airflow matters most and size-specific cushioning to be printed directly into every pair.

At 15% lighter than 2025 models, the sculpted lattice structure channels 360-degree airflow while its soft, stable build adapts fluidly to each step for a second-skin feel. A redesigned outsole adds durability and underfoot protection, and an updated lacing system widens fit compatibility across a broader range of foot shapes.

3D printed CLIMACOOL LACED. Photo via adidas.

“I love a simple yet put together look and comfort must be front of mind. What’s even better is that they’re truly designed to breathe, with ventilation from all angles they give my feet so much added air when I walk, something I need more than ever after game-day,” said Copper.

Future releases are expected to introduce additional colorways and updated silhouettes throughout this year.

3D Printed Footwear for Recovery and Everyday Wear

The CLIMACOOL LACED belongs to a category of 3D printed footwear built around what happens after competition, when feet need to recover, breathe, and decompress. Athletes represent a high-value segment with both the spending power and the physical need for post-game footwear that actually performs. Additive manufacturing gives brands the tool to pursue that market directly, printing cushioning, airflow, and structure as a single engineered system tailored to the foot rather than built around the limitations of conventional assembly.

Adidas is not alone in staking out this position. ASICS has pursued the same logic across two products: the ACTIBREEZE 3D Sandal, a fully 3D printed recovery slide designed to reduce foot temperature and humidity after training or competition, and the ACTIBREEZE Hybrid Sandal, which incorporates a 3D printed elastic lattice footbed developed with LuxCreo for lightweight cushioning and ventilation post-run.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows 3D printed CLIMACOOL LACED. Photo via Adidas.