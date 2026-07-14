Sports

Adidas Prints BB.01, Becomes the World’s First 3D Basketball Shoe

Adidas Basketball introduces BB.01. Image via Adidas.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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